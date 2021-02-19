CALGARY -- Gaetan Haas scored the eventual game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 2-1 win Friday over the host Calgary Flames.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored his fifth goal in his last seven games for Edmonton (11-8-0). Oilers goaltender Mike Smith turned away 20 shots for his second straight win.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary (8-8-1). David Rittich made 23 saves in his third start of the season.

The Flames gave Jacob Markstrom the night off after he started seven games in a row and 14 of Calgary's first 16.

The Oilers knotted this season's Battle of Alberta at 1-1 ahead of ahead of Saturday's rematch in Edmonton.

The Flames won the first of 10 meetings 6-4 at home Feb. 6.