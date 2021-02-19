Advertisement
Oilers beat Flames in first matchup between the rivals this weekend
Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi (13) celebrates his goal with teammates Darnell Nurse (25), Tyson Barrie (22), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Connor McDavid (97) as Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich looks on during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
CALGARY -- Gaetan Haas scored the eventual game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 2-1 win Friday over the host Calgary Flames.
Jesse Puljujarvi scored his fifth goal in his last seven games for Edmonton (11-8-0). Oilers goaltender Mike Smith turned away 20 shots for his second straight win.
Defenceman Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary (8-8-1). David Rittich made 23 saves in his third start of the season.
The Flames gave Jacob Markstrom the night off after he started seven games in a row and 14 of Calgary's first 16.
The Oilers knotted this season's Battle of Alberta at 1-1 ahead of ahead of Saturday's rematch in Edmonton.
The Flames won the first of 10 meetings 6-4 at home Feb. 6.