EDMONTON -- The Oilers are expecting to be briefed Thursday on how COVID-19 will likely impact their season, hours after the NHL advised its teams to stop team meetings and a day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

"Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today," the league announced Thursday morning.

Hours later, the Oilers cancelled practice and all player and coach media availabilities.

The team's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night was mostly overshadowed by the day's COVID-19 developments, including the NBA's suspension of its basketball season after a player tested positive for the virus.

"It’s unpredictable and it’s unfortunate," Oilers' Tyler Ennis told media after the game.

"The health of the public is obviously more important. It's frustrating but we’re going to leave it up to the doctors and I think we’ll be briefed tomorrow on it."

Coach Dave Tippett said he heard of the NBA's decision during intermission. He called the situation bewildering.

"You understand that this is a world health crisis, but we’ve never gone through anything like this. Nothing that has affected the game like this."

Some fans – leaving Rogers Place Wednesday night without knowing when or if they'd be back to watch another game – said they felt cancelling the season would be overreacting.

"I think it’s blown completely out of proportion. I disagree with what’s happening in the U.S. San Jose, that blew my mind,” fan Colleen Terlson said while leaving the game.

"If no one was let into the building, there’d be a riot."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa, Joey Slattery, Adam Cook and CTV News