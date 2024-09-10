EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers, Canucks alumni to play charity game in Fort McMurray

    Craig MacTavish speaks at a press conference after he was announced as the new general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, replacing Steve Tambellini, in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday, April 15, 2013. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press) Craig MacTavish speaks at a press conference after he was announced as the new general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, replacing Steve Tambellini, in Edmonton, Alta., on Monday, April 15, 2013. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Former Edmonton Oiler Craig MacTavish will be returning to the ice for a charity game against Vancouver Canucks alumni in Fort McMurray in October. 

    The Oct. 5 match, as well as a meet-and-greet the day before, has been organized by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Fort McMurray Oil Barons for the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, which aims to remove barriers to youth sports. 

    MacTavish played for the Oilers from 1985-86 to 1993-94, served as head coach from 2000 to 2009, and held the general manager position from 2013 to 2015. 

    Every Kid Deserves a Shot ambassador and alum Chris Joseph will play alongside MacTavish, as will Louie DeBrusk, Ben Scrivens, Steve MacIntyre, and Gilbert Brule.

    On the opposing team: Dave Babych and Cliff Ronning, "and more to be announced, including local Fort McMurray celebrities," organizers said in a Tuesday news release. 

    Tickets to the alumni game are on sale for $27.50. 

    The Fort McMurray Junior A Oil Barons and the Devon Xtreme will also play on Friday.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News