Oilers, Canucks alumni to play charity game in Fort McMurray

Former Edmonton Oiler Craig MacTavish will be returning to the ice for a charity game against Vancouver Canucks alumni in Fort McMurray in October.

The Oct. 5 match, as well as a meet-and-greet the day before, has been organized by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Fort McMurray Oil Barons for the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, which aims to remove barriers to youth sports.

MacTavish played for the Oilers from 1985-86 to 1993-94, served as head coach from 2000 to 2009, and held the general manager position from 2013 to 2015.

Every Kid Deserves a Shot ambassador and alum Chris Joseph will play alongside MacTavish, as will Louie DeBrusk, Ben Scrivens, Steve MacIntyre, and Gilbert Brule.

On the opposing team: Dave Babych and Cliff Ronning, "and more to be announced, including local Fort McMurray celebrities," organizers said in a Tuesday news release.

Tickets to the alumni game are on sale for $27.50.

The Fort McMurray Junior A Oil Barons and the Devon Xtreme will also play on Friday.