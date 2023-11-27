Oilers captain Connor McDavid named NHL's first star after 12-point week

NEW YORK -

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

McDavid led the league with nine assists and 12 points in four games, factoring in on 63.2 per cent of his team's goals last week.

He closed with nine points over his final two appearances, posting four assists in Friday's 5-0 win over the Washington Capitals before adding a goal and setting up four others in Sunday's 8-2 demolition of the Anaheim Ducks.

The league's reigning Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy and Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner, McDavid has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) through 18 total games this season.

Kucherov, put up eight points (two goals, six assists) in three games, including an NHL-best five (one goal, four assists) on the power play.

He capped the week by tying the Lightning's franchise record for points in one game with six (two goals, four assists) in Friday's 8-2 thumping of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Saros led the NHL with three victories in as many starts, compiling a 2.35 goals-against average and .921 save percentage over that span.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.