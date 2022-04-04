Oilers centre Connor McDavid named NHL first star of week after hitting century mark

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'

Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world's top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island