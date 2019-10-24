Opposing the NHL's leading scorer in Game 11, the Oilers just barely secured another win in overtime.

The Oilers headed into the match after back-to-back losses in which the team failed to earn even one point, despite a strong start to the season.

And hosting the Washington Capitals Thursday night meant meeting the NHL's highest scorer of the season: defenceman John Carlson.

Ahead of the game, coach Dave Tippett said he was "interested to see how our team responds on our first bit of real adversity."

The Oilers gained an early lead with Darnell Nurse scoring the game's first point at 13:20 in the first period.

But they lost it after Washington scored two goals in the first seven minutes of the second period, and a third point at 13:20.

Edmonton struggled to regain ground, even after Leon Draisaitl scored the team's second point less than five minutes into the third.

It was only with 1:38 left in the game that the Oilers met Washington's three goals, after Connor McDavid scored.

Draisaitl would score the Oilers' fourth goal, 1:18 into overtime.

The Oilers now sit 7-2-3.