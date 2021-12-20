Oilers close training facility after Nurse, Lagesson enter COVID-19 protocol

The Edmonton Oilers closed their training facility on Monday after defencemen Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

They join teammates Duncan Keith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and head coach Dave Tippett.

The NHL announced on Sunday cross-border games between then and Thursday would be postponed as COVID-19 cases rapidly spread across the league.

The Oilers' games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will be played on later dates.

The Oilers said the facility will remain closed through the NHL's Christmas break.

December 20, 2021

The team's next game is scheduled for Dec. 27 against the Flames in Calgary.

The Flames have had more than 30 members enter the COVID-19 protocol in recent days.