Oilers coach looks for improved special teams play against Flames on Sunday
It was their third loss in a row to start the season, but the Edmonton Oilers have put up more wins than defeats since that 4-1 Calgary Flames victory over them.
The Oilers are 5-2-1 since the Oct. 13 setback. The defending Western Conference champions put an end to the three-game jag two days later with an overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
And while Edmonton (5-5-1) is taking a .500 record into Calgary Sunday night at 6 p.m., just two points behind the Flames (6-4-1), Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media after the morning skate the team is still "finding" its game.
"I think there's still a lot of work to do. I think it'll be a big test," Knoblauch said at the Saddledome.
The second-year coach, who joined the Oilers nearly a year ago after they went 3-9-1 to start 2023-24 and fired bench boss Jay Woodcroft as a result, said their five-on-five play has improved as the season progresses but that their play while with the man advantage or down a player is "not nearly what we saw last year."
The Oilers have had one of the National Hockey League's top power plays over the last five seasons, setting a record two seasons ago with a 32.4-per-cent success rate during the regular season. Last season, the Oilers placed fourth among NHL teams on the power play with a 26.3-per-cent rate. The Oilers finished 15th on the penalty kill in 2023-24, holding other teams without a goal while shorthanded 79.5 per cent of the time.
In the playoffs, the Oilers were even better on special teams, finishing second tops among all teams with a 29.3-per-cent conversion rate on the power play and first in shorthanded situations with a 95-per-cent success rate.
Through 11 games this season, the Oilers rank 28th on the power play at 13.3 per cent and 32nd -- last place -- on the penalty-kill at 62.5 per cent.
"Special teams are a big part of the game," Knoblauch said. "So often, it's decided by one goal, usually a power-play goal. Right now, we need to capitalize on those opportunities."
Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary, left, and Edmonton Oilers defenceman Travis Dermont scramble for the rebound from goalie Stuart Skinner during NHL action on Oct. 13, 2024, at Edmonton's Rogers Place. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)The Oilers head into the Saddledome having won their last game, a 5-1 road win Thursday over the Nashville Predators. The Flames won their last game, too, shutting out the visiting New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Friday.
Flames head coach Ryan Huska called the Oilers' forward group "whether or not No. 97 (Connor McDavid) plays ... the strength of their team."
"They have a lot of offensive forwards ... so if we want to let them have room and space, if we would've done that with New Jersey, then we're asking for problems," Huska told media on Saturday.
"That's the way we have to play against everybody if we want to be successful. I just want to see the same commitment to that style of hockey from the (players)."
Huska said Sunday morning after his team's morning skate the Flames' Oct. 13 win over the Oilers "was one of the most complete games we've played."
"We were disciplined. We didn't give them many opportunities to get onto the power play, and I thought we were very mindful of position, structure," he said.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) makes the save against the Florida Panthers during first period Game 4 action of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Saturday June 15, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Projected Oilers lineup
Goalie Stuart Skinner gets the start in Calgary after Calvin Pickard played Thursday in Nashville. The rest of the lineup is slated to be the same as it was last game, with forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Troy Stecher sitting out.
Huska said Saturday there's "a really good chance" goalie Dan Vladar will start in net against the Oilers after his shutout performance on Friday.
Forward
- Vasily Podkolzin • Leon Draisaitl • Viktor Arvidsson
- Jeff Skinner • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins • Zach Hyman
- Mattias Janmark • Adam Henrique • Connor Brown
- Drake Caggiula • Noah Philp • Corey Perry
Defence
- Mattias Ekholm • Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse • Travis Dermott
- Brett Kulak • Ty Emberson
Goal
- Stuart Skinner • Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
Guelph, Ont. woman says she was pushed to homelessness and 'thrown on the street'
For people living on the fringe of society, the line between the safety and security of a home and homelessness is very thin.
James Van Der Beek says he has colorectal cancer
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum told People magazine in a statement published Sunday that he has colorectal cancer.
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
U.K. prosecutors are mulling whether to charge Russell Brand over sex assault allegations
British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him.
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he's not changing how he talks about them
Donald Trump's campaign has used sexist and crude language, expressing alarm at the idea of women voting differently than their partners.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
-
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
-
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes fall short in Red Deer, losing to Rebels 5-4
The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.
-
Lethbridge County, nearby municipalities reach new emergency management partnership
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
-
City of Lethbridge's snow route season begins; crews prepare for arrival of winter weather
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Regina
-
'Our right to be here': Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly continues
Discussions regarding the Metis Constitution and recognizing the nation's culture were continued at day two of the annual Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly in Regina.
-
Cornwall Centre hosts Agribition kickoff breakfast
November marks the beginning of a busy month in Regina as the Canadian Western Agribition prepares to return once again.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
Vancouver
-
North Vancouver backcountry trails closed for the winter
The backcountry of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver is officially closed for the cold season.
-
Hundreds in B.C. wait for hours to purchase new Canadian coins
A Royal Canadian Mint event at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, B.C., drew hundreds of people willing to wait in line for a chance to buy new limited edition Canadian coins at face value.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
1 in hospital after targeted shooting at Nanaimo home
One man remains in hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nanaimo Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Toronto
-
Increased police presence at Brampton Hindu temple after protest
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.
-
Man in his 40s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.
-
A list of some Taylor Swift-themed events popping up in Toronto this November
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Montrealers hope to send premier a message as they vote in English school board elections
Hundreds of Montrealers are heading to the polls Sunday to vote in the English school board elections.
-
Hundreds of Projet Montreal members discuss party's future on heels of Plante announcement
Projet Montreal wrapped up its annual congress on Sunday on the heels of Mayor Valerie Plante's decision to not seek a third mandate.
-
Six vehicles torched in suspected arson in TMR; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating after man, woman found dead in home in Yarmouth, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.
-
Saint John police searching for inmate who escaped from N.B. correctional facility
The Saint John Police Force asking for help from the public in finding an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility Sunday.
-
'It’s a dream come true': Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Feeling the loss': Manitoba Interlake community reflects on infant's death after RCMP identify remains
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
-
Bystander shot, 2 men charged in Corydon Avenue fight
Winnipeg police have charged two men in connection with a fight last month.
-
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven residents gather to oppose proposed 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Dozens of residents gathered in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon to push back on a city proposal to build a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers.
-
Merivale Fish Market to reopen after fire
The Merivale Fish Market and Seafood Grill is set to reopen its doors after it was forced to temporarily close from a fire last summer.
-
Ottawa mother-daughter duo get second chance to see Taylor Swift after Austria terror plot
After a terrorist plot in Austria ruined the chance for a mother-daughter duo from Ottawa to see their idol live on stage, they're getting a second chance to see Taylor Swift when she comes to Toronto next week.
Northern Ontario
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
WWII military vehicle brought back to life
The Friends of the Base Borden Military Museum have been working to restore an 80-year-old military vehicle that served in World War II.
-
OPP officer, nurse awarded for outstanding community service
Constable Katy Viccary from Nottawasaga OPP and Cathy Eisener from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) were recognized this week for their ongoing excellence in community service.
Kitchener
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony honours WW1 hero at Kitchener grave site
Political leaders, veterans and the public gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener for the 17th Sikh Remembrance Day on Sunday.
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
London
-
Baby in serious condition, investigation underway
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
-
London Special Olympian wins North American Gold Medal
Trailing by four strokes going into the final round, Chris Lauzon knew he had work to do.
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Serious injuries, impaired charges laid in collision
A single vehicle collision has led to impaired charges and serious injuries in LaSalle.
-
Essex County winemakers granted 'perfect' season by Mother Nature
A combination of warm weather and low amounts of rain has helped Essex County winemakers produce a strong yield.
-
Flu slot and latest COVID-19 vaccine available in Windsor Monday
Pharmacies in the Windsor area will be offering both the flu shot and latest COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.