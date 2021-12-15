Oilers coach Tippett put in COVID-19 protocol after missing loss to Maple Leafs

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday after Edmonton's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tippett didn't coach the game as he was held out for precautionary reasons but then was officially put into the protocol after the game.

Oilers forward Ryan McLeod was placed in the protocol before the game.

Defenceman Duncan Keith was activated from the injured reserve on Tuesday night.

Forward Brendan Perlini was recalled from Edmonton's minor league affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., and forward Philip Broberg was loaned to the American Hockey League team.

The Oilers announced the roster moves and Tippett's absence two hours before puck drop in Edmonton.