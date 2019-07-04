The Edmonton Oilers say the team helped raise a record $4.3 million into area charities through its charitable foundation.

“The Oilers Foundation is proud to work on behalf of our generous fans and partners to improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities in Northern Alberta,” Janet Riopel with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said in a release.

The team says the $4.3 million is its biggest total for one season to date.

The Foundation provides funding for education, health and hockey programing for youth across Northern Alberta.

It supported more than 106 charitable organizations and minor hockey groups over the last NHL season including the Christmas Bureau, Covenant Foundation and Right To Play among others.

The Foundation supports registered charities through 50/50 draws at the team’s home games.