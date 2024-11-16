EDMONTON
    • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse exits game against Leafs after Ryan Reaves head shot

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) lays on the ice after colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during second period NHL hockey action, in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov) Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) lays on the ice after colliding with Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during second period NHL hockey action, in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov)
    Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse was left bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room after taking a hit to the head from Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves early in the second period of Edmonton's game against Toronto on Saturday.

    The Oilers defenceman wheeled around his own net and was caught up high by the bruising winger before crashing to the ice.

    Nurse stayed down for a few minutes inside a hushed Scotiabank Arena as he was attended to by trainers.

    The 29-year-old has two goals and seven assists in 17 games this season. The Oilers announced Nurse would not return Saturday.

    Reaves, who exchanged words with Edmonton captain Connor McDavid before heading down the tunnel for an early shower, was assessed a match penalty.

    The Leafs killed off the Oilers' five-minute power play.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.

