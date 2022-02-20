EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers defenceman Markus Niemelainen was fined Sunday by the NHL for cross-checking.

The department of player safety docked Niemelainen's pay by US$2,043.75 after he cross-checked Winnipeg Jets forward Kristian Vesalainen during Edmonton's 4-2 win on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Finn was not given a penalty for the play, which came 14:10 into the third period.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement and the money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.