EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green has opted out of the National Hockey League return to play program.

Green released a statement about his decision on Saturday.

“Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID - 19 and after much consideration, I’ve decided for deeply personal family health reasons, not to participate in the return to play. This has been a hard decision knowing I’m going to miss the opportunity to compete in the playoffs with a Stanley Cup contender. I wish the best of luck to the guys and I appreciate the Edmonton Oilers support. “

Green was traded to Edmonton from the Detroit Red Wings in February.

Green isn’t the only player to opt out of the return to play. Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic announced that he would not be playing in the post season on Friday.