EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s Inner City Youth Development Association (ICYDA) now owns its building and property after a donation from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (ECOF).

The foundation announced the donation, valued at over $5 million, on Friday.

The EOCF is proud to donate more than $5 million to Inner City Youth Development Association!



The donation includes the Inner City High School building & land, allowing the school to become self-sufficient & setting up ICYDA for long-term sustainability. https://t.co/TQRvbjaKim — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) October 16, 2020

“It gives them independence and create a self-sustaining model that will continue to instill positive change in Edmonton’s inner city youth for years to come.” EOCF board chair Janet Riopel said in a written release. “The success [Inner City High] and the ICYDA have been able to achieve throughout our longstanding partnership is truly remarkable and we look forward to seeing them create a bright future for Edmonton’s most marginalized youth.”

The ICYDA has been working with urban youth for more than 25 years, providing support and access to education.

The partnership with the ECOF began in 2010, when the foundation purchased the property.

“We are extremely grateful to the EOCF who provided us a home and helped create ICH,” Joe Cloutier with ICYDA said. “This gracious donation from EOCF allows the ICYDA to provide Edmonton’s marginalized urban youth with preventative social service and educational programming for years to come.”

ECOF will continue to provide operational support for two more years.

With funds raised through 50/50 draws in Rogers Place and online, ECOF says it has donated more than $40 million since 2001.