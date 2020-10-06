EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers drafted forward Dylan Holloway from the University of Wisconsin Badgers with their only pick in the first round.

Holloway is from Alberta and played for the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers before going to the Badgers.

Holloway was the Junior Hockey A Hockey League player of the year in 2018-19 with Okotoks, he finished second in goals, with 40, and had 88 points. In 11 playoff games that season he had nine goals and four assists.

“He can really skate, he’s a big man, he led the Alberta tier two league in scoring as a 17-year-old, not many 17-year-olds do that,” said Oilers general manager Ken Holland. “We’re adding a player that has tremendous work ethic and character.

The 19-year-old player was drafted 14th. He was born in Calgary and grew up in Bragg Creek.

“We actually had an outdoor hockey league until I was about six, so I played in that. Then after that we started commuting back and forth to Calgary because it was better hockey,” said Holloway.

“Growing up, I did cheer for the Flames, but definitely not anymore. I know my family is not Flames fans anymore."

Holloway will play with the Badgers when they return to the ice on Nov. 13.

Round two of the NHL draft begins Wednesday morning with free agency happening on Friday.

The NHL is expected to begin its season on Jan. 1.