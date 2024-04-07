EDMONTON
Edmonton

Oilers Evander Kane fined $5K for slashing Calgary forward Saturday night

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane (91) tries to score on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary on April 6, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh) Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane (91) tries to score on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary on April 6, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh)

The NHL has assessed Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane a maximum fine of US$5,000 for slashing Calgary forward Dryden Hunt in a game Saturday night.

The incident happened at 3:46 of the second period. Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The Oilers went on to win the game 4-2 and take three of the four games in the series between the provincial rivals.

The fine is Kane's second of the season after he was penalized $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Columbus forward Cole Sillinger last month.

The Oilers start a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2024

