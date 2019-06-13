Oilers eyeing Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev: TSN
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev (22) and Boston Bruins centre Tim Schaller (59) battle for the puck during third period NHL round one playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, April 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:11PM MDT
The Edmonton Oilers may be interested in Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, TSN is reporting.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the copper and blue and the Vancouver Canucks are interested in Zaitsev, who requested a trade last month.
The Russian product was a standout in his rookie season in 2016-17, scoring four goals and 32 assists in 82 games. The Leafs signed him to a seven year contract extension for $4.5 per season after that season.