The Edmonton Oilers may be interested in Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, TSN is reporting.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the copper and blue and the Vancouver Canucks are interested in Zaitsev, who requested a trade last month.

Trade discussions will heat up in the days leading up to next weeks draft. Mentioned Vancouver’s interest in Nikita Zaitsev last week. Sounds like the Oilers have some interest as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 13, 2019

The Russian product was a standout in his rookie season in 2016-17, scoring four goals and 32 assists in 82 games. The Leafs signed him to a seven year contract extension for $4.5 per season after that season.

