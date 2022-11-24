Oilers failed to 'find a way to crack' Islanders' Sorokin, Woodcroft says of 3-0 loss
Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 49 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six. New York improved to 12-1-2 in its last 15 home games against the Oilers.
“What this game came down to is we were unable to solve their goaltender,'' Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We didn’t find a way to crack him.”
After a scoreless first period, Pageau scored shorthanded at 4:33 against Oilers netminder Jack Campbell while Anthony Beauvilier was serving a slashing penalty. Zach Parise and Adam Pelech assisted.
The Islanders are 8-0-0 when the 38-year-old Parise gets a point.
Parise hasn’t missed a game in his two seasons with the Islanders.
“It's fun playing with Zach. He made a great pass and I just put it in,'' Pageau said. “He's been helping me a lot."
Pageau scored again at 6:39, this time on a power play. His fifth goal of the season was assisted by Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee.
“He’s a big-moment guy,″ Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck said of Pageau, who scored twice for the first time this season.
The assist extended Barzal’s point streak to six games. Barzal leads the Islanders with 21 assists and 23 points overall.
Aho made it 3-0 at 16:56 of the second with his second goal of the season, with assists to Oliver Wahlstrom and Casey Cizikas.
“I thought we were committed to play the right way,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. "And our goaltender played really well and made some great saves.”
Sorokin made nine saves in the first, 17 in the second and 23 more in the third for his second shutout this season and the 12th of his career.
“It was a good game for us. Those guys are very dangerous,'' Sorokin said, referring to high-scoring Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. ”I don't think much about how many shots."
The Islanders denied three Edmonton power-play chances in the third as the 27-year-old Sorokin improved to 9-5-0.
“Three kills against them was huge,'' Clutterbuck added.
The Islanders were coming off a 2-1 overtime win Monday at Toronto. The Oilers lost their previous game, 5-2 at New Jersey on Monday.
The Islanders outshot the Oilers 12-9 in the first, though Edmonton didn’t record a shot on goal until 13 minutes into the period. Sorokin’s best save was a dazzling right pad stop on Zach Hyman at the 16:58 mark to keep the game scoreless.
Sorokin also denied Hyman from in close early in the third and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with a snazzy glove stop with just under eight minutes remaining.
Campbell, who took a puck to the face on the bench during Monday's loss in New Jersey, made 27 saves in defeat.
“I thought he gave us a chance to win tonight and made some good saves when called upon,'' Woodcroft said. ”I’m impressed with Jack Campbell and that level of stick-to-it-iveness and refusing to let a puck to the nose take a start away from him.”
The Islanders are 13-2-0 this season when they score at least three goals.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Wet morning, warmest afternoon of the week
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland to testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National climate adaptation strategy to set targets to fight heat, floods, fires
Canada is set to have a new national climate adaptation strategy, outlining the government's intention to eliminate deaths from heat and forest fires, protect homes and businesses at the highest risk of flooding and help get people forced to flee extreme weather back home faster.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland to testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is next on the witness list at the public inquiry probing the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to weeks-long protests last winter.
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
New interactive map shows 200,000 galaxies, a slice of the known universe
There’s now a way for everyone who has ever dreamed of being an astronaut to view the universe from the comfort of their home: an interactive map of the known cosmos, which lays out 200,000 galaxies in their actual positions in space.
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Calgary
-
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
-
Experts weigh in a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces Inflation Relief Act
Albertans are weighing in on Danielle Smith's Inflation Relief Act a day after the new Premier announced her targeted measures during a televised, campaign-like speech.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland to testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is next on the witness list at the public inquiry probing the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to weeks-long protests last winter.
Saskatoon
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Atlantic
-
Carbon pricing good idea complicated by rising energy costs: Nova Scotia advocate
An affordable energy advocate says the imposition of consumer carbon pricing in Nova Scotia is a good idea, but adds that rising energy costs continue to pose problems for people with lower incomes.
-
National climate adaptation strategy to set targets to fight heat, floods, fires
Canada is set to have a new national climate adaptation strategy, outlining the government's intention to eliminate deaths from heat and forest fires, protect homes and businesses at the highest risk of flooding and help get people forced to flee extreme weather back home faster.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after 20-year-old cyclist killed by truck in Toronto crosswalk
Toronto police say a 20-year-old cyclist in a Yonge Street crosswalk has been hit and killed by a pickup truck.
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Fog advisory in effect for most of southern Ontario with 'near-zero' visibility in some areas
Drivers are being warned of near zero visibility on the roads this morning as the GTA and much of southern Ontario sit under a fog advisory.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Quebec unions call for more COVID sick leave to support non-remote workers
Quebec's three major unions are calling on the provincial government to provide a 10-day COVID-19 sick leave for those who can't work from home due to the nature of their job. In a joint press release issued Thursday, the FTQ, CSN and CSQ said there's an insufficient number of sick days for workers in large networks such as healthcare, education and childcare, as well as several other sectors.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa public school board to resume debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
-
Firefighters deal with several hazards at Stittsville fire
Ottawa firefighters dealt with a hazardous scene fighting a massive fire in Stittsville overnight.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland to testify on 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is next on the witness list at the public inquiry probing the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to weeks-long protests last winter.
Kitchener
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after a gun was shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley Township
A 76-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.
-
New era ushered in at Waterloo regional council
A freshly-elected regional council was sworn in Wednesday night, and new and returning faces took their seats in the chamber.
Northern Ontario
-
‘Incompetent’ murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
Winnipeg
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprint
One of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
-
Residential parking ban begins Thursday morning in Winnipeg
A residential parking ban will take effect in Winnipeg beginning on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
Vancouver
-
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam Wednesday night
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in Coquitlam, B.C., Wednesday night.
-
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
-
Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust
A Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
-
NEW
NEW | Port Alberni ferry company offers rides by donation this December
Travel onboard the Frances Barkley ferry in Port Alberni, B.C., is being offered for free or by donation this December, with funds going towards local charities.
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.