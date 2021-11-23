Oilers fall 4-1 to Stars in fifth loss of the season

Edmonton -

Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.

Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was his first on a power play.

Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored for Dallas, which has won four of five.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves, improving his record to 3-0 in four games this season. He allowed only a goal by the Oilers' Ryan McLeod in the second period

Hintz assisted on the Stars' second goal, passing cross-ice to Robertson for a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat goalie Stuart Skinner. He stopped 29 shots, one on a breakaway by Michael Raffl in the last minute of a first period that ended 2-0.

The third Dallas goal, about halfway through the second, wasn't officially on the power play, but Gurianov scored it 4 seconds after Edmonton's third penalty. He skated in from the left, put the puck on his backhand and slid it past Skinner.

In the third period, Glendening redirected Ryan Suter's shot with his stick waist high into net.

Up next, the Oilers have a back-to-back road game at Arizona on Wednesday, their second in a three-game trip.