Oilers fall in overtime for 2nd straight game in Islanders defeat

Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall, and 4-0-1 at home after losing the first seven (0-5-2) at the new $1.1 billion US UBS Arena.

In the extra period, Dobson came on the ice as a substitution, got the puck and fired it past Koskinen's blocker for his fifth of the season. All of his goals have come in the last 10 games, in which he also has three assists.

Leon Draisaitl got his NHL-leading 25th goal and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton, which lost in overtime for the second straight day and fell to 2-7-2 in its last 11 after starting the season 16-5-0. Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves.

Beauvillier tied it 2-2 early in the third period off the rebound of a shot by Austin Czarnik, quickly putting it into the top left corner for his fifth of the season.

Edmonton didn't get its first of the third period until Sorokin denied Jesse Puljujarvi's attempt with 5:21 remaining. The Oilers had one more shot on goal in the period, and none in overtime.