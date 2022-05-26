Oilers fans supporting the team in extreme ways to help get the job done

As passion hits a new level during the Battle of Alberta, some fans are fighting off the ice for the best way to show their love for the Oilers.

Local stunt performers with The Stunt Garage staged a unique fight video for Instagram followers showing a Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers player duking it out.

"We kind of wanted to put two of our passions together, so that's stunts, film-fighting and hockey, with our own little twist to it," said Martin Cochingco, one of the performers.

While the video shows both the Oilers and Flames landing hits, no winner is crowned.

"We purposely didn't want to have a winner at the end of the video," Cochingco said. "We're a little stitious. I wouldn't say superstitious. We are a little stitious about it.

"We are going to wait until we have a winner before we do anything," he added. "We don't want to jinx anything."

Then there's Bella Da Costa, a 17-year-old trick rider who competes across Canada and the U.S.

"I decided I was going to buy an Oilers flag and strap some smoke bombs to it and blow them off my horse while I was standing on him to make a cool video to support the Oilers," Da Costa told CTV News Edmonton.

That video galloped across social media.

"It blew up," she said. "It went wild on Tik Tok and Instagram."

Da Costa said she loves the speed and adrenaline that trick riding gives her, much like the Battle of Alberta.

She hopes to do more Oilers stunts as the team progresses through the playoffs.

The Bear's Jessica Jackson is seeing if something else works. The Edmonton radio host hasn't washed her hair in a week, and the Oilers haven't lost since.

"I've been calling this my playoff beard," Jackson said. "I'm not going to wash my hair until the Oilers are done."