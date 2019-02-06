A pair of frustrated fans tossed their Oilers jerseys onto the ice at what would become the Edmonton team’s sixth-consecutive loss Tuesday night.

The Edmonton Oilers lost 6-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place, their third loss after returning from the all-star break.

In a video posted to Twitter, one fan caught the moment another fan threw his jersey over the sideboards.

The team had a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but then allowed four goals in less than three minutes.

It was the third game in a row the club blew a lead in the third.

Tuesday morning, the Oilers faced heavy criticism online and on radio waves.

“We’ve got to that point of the season that we’ve seen them get to too often over the last little while and Oilers fans finally got frustrated,” said TSN’s Dustin Nielson.

“We saw the jersey toss last night. I’m not sure that makes the impact like a few years ago, but it will still be a talking point.”

The Oilers came back from the all-star break on Feb. 2, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers and then the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 3.