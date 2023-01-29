Oilers feature U of A goalie during final moments of Saturday's Blackhawks win

A University of Alberta Golden Bears hockey goalie was doing homework Saturday night when he got the call that he would dress as the Oilers' backup.

Twenty-five-year-old Matt Berlin, born in Edmonton, was supposed to watch the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks game from the press box.

As the emergency goalie for the Oilers, the plan was changed around 4:30 p.m. after Stuart Skinner was ruled out because of illness, and it was too late for the team to prep another regular goaltender.

"I just couldn't believe it," Berlin told CTV News Edmonton. "I called my mom, my girlfriend, saying you guys won't believe what's going on."

He rushed over to Rogers Place and got to met the team, with Captain Connor McDavid being the first player to welcome him onboard.

"He was talking to me a lot through the night," Berlin added. "Same with Leon [Draisaitl]. They are both super, super nice."

"It was incredible to be around them and seeing them play at ice level is different than seeing them play in the stands."

Berlin then got the tap on his should around the seven to 10-minute mark of the third period to get ready to play.

"I thought they were joking," he recounted.

Matt Berlin is now in net for the #Oilers 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JRcYeLYx9G — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 29, 2023

EBUG ACTIVATED 👀



Matt Berlin, from the University of Alberta (@GBHKY), dressed for the @EdmontonOilers tonight. He saw 2:26 on ice, making one save on one shot for a 1.000 SVP% and a memory that will last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/go9fvADKPh — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2023

With the Oilers leading 7-3, Berlin then got to play in net for the final 2:26 seconds. He was greeted with a standing ovation.

"I stepped on the ice and I was just like, okay, let's enjoy this and soak in the moment," Berlin said.

Once a Bear, always a Bear 🐻 🏒



Matt Berlin 🤝 Derek Ryan



📸 @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/LnK17zf0Ix — UAlberta Golden Bears & Pandas (@BearsandPandas) January 29, 2023

Berlin is now the eighth Golden Bear to play in an NHL game with the Oilers.

Rogers Place erupted in cheers after he made his first NHL save on a shot by Blackhawk Caleb Jones. Berlin called it a "pretty routine point shot."

"I was pretty excited about it," he added. "It all worked out great."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa