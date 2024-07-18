Oilers foundation names Danielle Serdachny as first female hockey ambassador in new female-focused initiative

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced the launch of a new Girls Hockey Initiative on Thursday naming Team Canada member Danielle Serdachny as its first female ambassador.

The Girls Hockey Initiative is part of Every Kid Deserves a Shot's program to support girls in their hockey journey and help increase sustainability and accessibility through the various programs the initiative offers.

"With Danielle’s support and passion, Every Kid Deserves a Shot will continue to use the power and spirit of hockey to inspire and enable 100,000 kids in Oil Country to reach their full potential, while supporting the growth and sustainability of girls hockey," said EOFC executive director Myrna Khan.

Serdachny told media what she hopes to accomplish in her new role as a hockey ambassador for girls.

"I just think for younger girls, it's so important to have that representation (in hockey)," said Serdachny. "There is still a stigma with women's sports, obviously with a sport like hockey that's typically more male dominated… To have that representation at different levels is important."

"It allows these younger girls to dream that they can play hockey, too."

"Danielle's achievements show our young female players that their dreams are attainable and that if you can see it, you can be it," said Kylee Quinn, director of marketing and communications for Hockey Edmonton. "Her mentorship will be significant in inspiring our players and providing a strong female perspective in coaching and fostering an inclusive environment."