Oilers free agency: Evander Kane re-signs, TSN reports Jack Campbell 5-year deal

Free agent goalie Jack Campbell is signing a five-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, TSN reports, just after the team announced it had re-signed forward Evander Kane.

Darren Dreger reports the former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie will make an average of $5 million per season.

The evening before NHL free agency began, Evander Kane signed a four-year, $5.125 million per year extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

He posted the message to social media late Tuesday night: "I'm back."

"A big part of my decision to stay in Edmonton was because of the opportunity given to me only 7 months ago but also the chance to be apart [sic] of a championship team. I want to win, and I believe after signing this deal we will be able to add the right pieces along with myself to accomplish that goal, a championship," Kane, signing off with his jersey number, 91.

Kane signed with Edmonton in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his seven-year, $49-million contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League. Kane has challenged the Sharks’ decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association.

Earlier last season, he was suspended by San Jose for 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card.

Kane topped 20 goals for the eighth time in 13 NHL seasons by scoring 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games with Edmonton. Oilers general manager Ken Holland last week said he was having daily conversations in a bid to re-sign Kane, despite the team permitting Kane to talk to other teams before the free agency period began.

In his Tuesday statement, Kane thanked the Oilers "for giving me an opportunity to REMIND people who I am as a player and a person."

With files from The Associated Press