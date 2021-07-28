EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have had a busy start to the NHL's free agency period on Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Wednesday morning the Oilers signed free agent forward Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million deal. The 29-year-old will make an average of $5.5 million per year.

Hyman played 345 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and got 86 goals and 99 assists.

Hyman signing in Edmonton will be 7 years, $5.5 mil aav. Some bonus structure included. No move clause for first 5 years and modified no move in last two years. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

After Hyman, TSN Edmonton Bureau reporter Ryan Rishaug reported defenceman Tyson Barrie re-signed with the Oilers for $13.5 million over three years.

Barrie contract details 3.5/4.5/5.5 — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 28, 2021

In a surprising turn of events, the Oilers traded fan favourite Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Warren Foegele.

Bear, who had spent his entire NHL career with the Oilers, posted two goals and six assists last season as Foegele, 25, got 10 goals and 10 assists.

The 'Canes sending Warren Foegele the other way https://t.co/4nXdZpQetA — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

The Oilers then signed defenceman Cody Ceci. The 27-year-old signed for four seasons and an average of $3.25 million per year.

Still some structure being tweaked in Ceci deal, but agreement is in place. https://t.co/k4UnUfT4uV — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Oilers bough out forward James Neal after he cleared waivers.

More to come…

With files from TSN