Advertisement
Oilers free agency: Hyman, Ceci and Barrie signed; Bear traded for Foegele
Edmonton Oilers' Ethan Bear (74) celebrates his goal during third period NHL action against the Montreal Canadiens, in Edmonton, Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share:
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have had a busy start to the NHL's free agency period on Wednesday.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Wednesday morning the Oilers signed free agent forward Zach Hyman to a seven-year, $38.5 million deal. The 29-year-old will make an average of $5.5 million per year.
Hyman played 345 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and got 86 goals and 99 assists.
After Hyman, TSN Edmonton Bureau reporter Ryan Rishaug reported defenceman Tyson Barrie re-signed with the Oilers for $13.5 million over three years.
In a surprising turn of events, the Oilers traded fan favourite Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Warren Foegele.
Bear, who had spent his entire NHL career with the Oilers, posted two goals and six assists last season as Foegele, 25, got 10 goals and 10 assists.
The Oilers then signed defenceman Cody Ceci. The 27-year-old signed for four seasons and an average of $3.25 million per year.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Oilers bough out forward James Neal after he cleared waivers.
More to come…
With files from TSN