Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks: TSN

The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline, TSN reported Wednesday morning.

The Oilers traded draft picks for Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

The #NHLDucks are getting draft picks back in the deal sending Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick to Edmonton. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2024

Henrique — who's in the final season of a five-year contract — has 18 goals and 42 points in total in 60 games this season.

He's an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 34-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

Sounds like draft picks part of return and a 3rd party broker likely involved. https://t.co/84i7Io02Z7 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

Carrick, 32, has eight goals and 11 points in 61 games in the 2023-24 season.

The centre is also in the final season of his two-year contract.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted him 110th overall in 2010.