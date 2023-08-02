Oilers give forward McLeod a two-year extension

Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod, right, looks to pass the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brad Hunt covers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)