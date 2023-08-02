Oilers give forward McLeod a two-year extension

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Oilers and forward Ryan McLeod agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension Tuesday with an average annual value of $2.1 million.

The 23-year-old McLeod played in 57 games during the 2022-23 season, recording 11 goals and 12 assists for a career-high 23 points. He had 18 penalty minutes and was a plus-four. He added another five assists through 12 playoff games.

The smooth-skating forward also chipped in with 40 hits, 20 blocked shots and 23 take-aways during the regular season while logging an average of 14:11 minutes per game. Originally a second-round selection and 40th overall in the 2018 NHL draft, McLeod has dressed for 138 NHL games over the past three seasons, collecting 20 goals and 25 assists to go along with 30 penalty minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.