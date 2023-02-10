Oilers grab a point in shootout loss to Flyers
James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout, Carter Hart made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Thursday night.
Kevin Hayes scored in regulation for Philadelphia. It was the Flyers’ second win in 11 tries in games past regulation.
“We haven’t won many of them, but tonight was a big one for us,” coach John Tortorella said.
Evander Kane scored and Connor McDavid had an assist for the Oilers, who lost for just the second time in 10 games. Edmonton has earned points in both of those defeats during the stretch, as they have come past regulation. Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots for Edmonton.
After Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny and McDavid failed to score, Frost and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins converted in the shootout. Van Riemsdyk then gave Philadelphia a 2-1 advantage by shooting past Skinner’s right pad before Hart clinched the victory with a pad save of Leon Draisaitl’s attempt.
“He shot five-hole, and I made the save,” Hart said. “Big two points for us.”
Hart made a fantastic glove save on McDavid’s wrister 3:30 into the extra session, after McDavid, who leads the NHL in goals and points, came flying into the zone.
“I thought we played really well in front of him, but he made some key saves at key times,” Tortorella said of Hart.
The Oilers appeared to go in front 2-1 with 12:36 left in regulation when Zach Hyman shot the puck into an empty net. But the goal was overturned after Tortorella challenged the play. Hart made the initial save on Warren Foegele’s close-range attempt. Foegele then crashed into Hart, and the puck sat in the crease for an easy tap-in by Hyman. Officials initially called it a good goal, but overturned the call on the ice after video review because Hyman interfered with Hart.
Hart was convinced the goal would be overturned.
Said Hart, “His momentum runs into me and he takes me out of the crease. It was pretty obvious and the right call.”
Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft disagreed.
“I thought it was a goal, but I’m not the guy who makes the decision,” he said.
Edmonton nearly went ahead with two minutes to play in the third period on Kane’s wraparound try that hit off the skate of defenseman Ivan Provorov. But Provorov recovered to clear the puck just before it crossed the goal line. Philadelphia had its best scoring chance of the period just over a minute later when Noah Cates got open in the slot, but his wrister was stopped by Skinner’s blocker.
McDavid recorded his NHL-leading 94th point by passing to Kane for the tying goal 1:56 into the second. The six-time All-Star created space in the offensive zone and then dropped the puck to Kane, who shot past Hart’s right pad from the left circle for his eighth of the season. McDavid’s 53rd assist of the season extended his point streak to 14 contests, with nine goals and 13 assists during that span.
Hayes, Philadelphia’s All-Star representative last weekend in Florida, netted his 16th of the season 7:50 into the contest to put the Flyers up 1-0. Travis Sanheim set up the goal with a drop pass, and Hayes fired a wrist shot from the right circle past Skinner’s glove side.
Tortorella liked the way his team came out to start – and throughout.
“If you don’t have a readiness against that team, you’ll get spanked,” he said. “I’m very happy we played the full 65 (minutes).”
