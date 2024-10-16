Oilers' grit helps produce come-from-behind victory over Flyers

The penalties didn't help.

The Edmonton Oilers found themselves down 2-0 early in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of them.

The first two Flyers goals came on the power play, also the first two of 18-year-old rookie Matvei Michkov's National Hockey League career.

Playing without that edge that resulted in eight infractions, though, might have led to a different result for the host Oilers, perhaps a loss instead of an eventual 4-3 overtime victory.

Oilers players and their bench boss described the intensity as a necessary boost while saying they'd like to cut down on shorthanded situations.

On the one hand: "We took some penalties that we didn't need to take on."

On the other: "It's an emotional game, and tonight we had it, and it definitely helps you."

Both are quotes following the game from head coach Kris Knoblauch, who when asked about a cross-checking penalty taken late in the second period by star forward Leon Draisaitl, said "there was a lot of adversity that was self-inflicted."

"In the long run, it looks good for us that we were able to fight through all that and still come out with a victory tonight, but I just thought tonight, ultimately, we just made it harder on ourselves than it had to be," Knoblauch said after the game.

He also had praise for his top players, who combined for points on the tying and winning goals: Evan Bouchard, who scored the tying goal late in the third period; Draisaitl, who assisted on it and who potted the winner in extra time; and Connor McDavid, who assisted on both.

"We needed those guys to make key plays at key moments, and they definitely did," Knoblauch said.

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson looks back as a shot by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (unseen) goes past him for the winning goal in overtime as Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard watches on Oct. 15, 2024. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press)Draisaitl, who admitted post-game his cross-checking no-no was "unnecessary," said he's looking forward to keeping the momentum moving forward as the Oilers travel to Nashville to face the Predators on Thursday (6 p.m. MT).

"It's always nice to get the first one out of the way and hopefully create some momentum, create some confidence in our group," Draisaitl said.

Separate fights featuring the Oilers' Troy Stecher and Corey Perry facing the Flyers' Sean Couturier and Joel Farabee halfway through the third period also served to spur Edmonton late in the game.

Forward Connor Brown, who scored Edmonton's second goal of the game, said "there's no panic" among the Oilers, who had lost their first three games of the NHL regular season by a combined score of 15-3 heading into Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

"We're confident in the character in our group. We're confident in the abilities here," Brown told media.

"We just need to get the ball rolling in the right direction. Gritting one out like that is a huge step."