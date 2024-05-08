Oilers head to Vancouver for Game 1 against Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division by five points over the Edmonton Oilers and swept the regular-season series. Yet when they kick off their Western Conference semifinal series Wednesday in Vancouver, the Canucks are the underdogs.
"I love being doubted," said Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet, whose team beat the Nashville Predators in six games in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. "At the start of the year, if you asked, ‘Is Vancouver going to make the playoffs?' A lot of people said no or a bubble team. So, we were underdogs there. As the season went on, when are they going to fall? Now, same thing. ... I just think we kind of like that underdog role and I think players should embrace it."
The longtime division rivals -- whose battles date all the way back the 1979-80 season when the Oilers joined the NHL from the World Hockey Association -- are meeting in the playoffs for only the third time and first since 1992, ancient history.
The fact Vancouver won all four regular-season meetings is also ancient history. Three of those four games came during Edmonton's first 11 games, and before a coaching change and torrid run sent the Oilers rocketing up the standings.
The Canucks are well aware Edmonton put those struggles in the past, in big part due to improved defensive play on top of its potent attack. A huge reason the Oilers needed only five games to dispatch the Los Angeles Kings for the third consecutive season was their special teams play. Edmonton's power play scored nine time and was perfect on the penalty kill in the first round.
"You could talk about playing defense and shutting whoever down, but when we play Canucks hockey, we're in your face and play in their end more than in our own," forward J.T. Miller said. "You're not going to eliminate all the looks when you play a guy like Connor (McDavid), but we've proven this year when we focus and play our game and worry about ourselves, we can have the results. So, try to keep it five-on-five and bear down and win your one-on-one battles."
It is doubtful the Oilers will have as much special teams success against the Canucks, but those numbers are a cautionary tale for the opposition.
"I don't think we're going to have that same (special teams) advantage in this series," coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We're going to have (to get) more offense five-on-five. But as far as what we need to do to be successful is match their work ethic. They're a very hardworking team, but they have a lot of skill."
Even if the majority of their meetings this season were early in the campaign, the Oilers know what the Canucks can achieve when they are not defending well enough. That said, this year's playoffs have already shown how things can change from the regular season.
"Winnipeg beat up on Colorado all year long, and it's obviously different hockey in the playoffs," noted McDavid, who racked up 12 points in the first round. "Not saying it doesn't count for anything -- they played really well throughout the course of the year and beat us -- but we don't carry much stock going into it. I'm looking forward to the challenge, they're a great team and we're a good team, it'll be a good series."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most of Canada to receive emergency alert test today
The federal government will test its capacity to issue emergency alerts today, with the exception of Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.
OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests about relationship with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
Boy Scouts of America is rebranding. Here's why they're now named Scouting America
After more than a century, Boy Scouts of America is rebranding as Scouting America, another major shakeup for an organization that once proudly resisted change.
New Canadian study could be a lifesaver for thousands suffering from CTE
A first-of-its-kind Canadian research study is working towards a major medical breakthrough for a brain disorder, believed to be caused by repeated head injuries, that can only be detected after death.
Rape, terror and death at sea: How a boat carrying Rohingya children, women and men capsized
In March, Indonesian officials and local fishermen rescued 75 people from the overturned hull of a boat off the coast of Indonesia. Until now, little was known about why the boat capsized.
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
With Donald Trump sitting just feet away, Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday at the former president's hush money trial about a sexual encounter the porn actor says they had in 2006 that resulted in her being paid to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
These adults born in the '90s partnered with their parents to buy homes in Ontario
An Ontario woman said it would have been impossible to buy a house without her mother – an anecdote that animates the fact that over 17 per cent of Canadian homeowners born in the ‘90s own their property with their parents, according to a new report.
For their protection, immigrants critical of China and India call for speedy passage of Canada's foreign interference legislation
Canadian immigrants threatened by hostile regimes are urging parliamentarians to quickly pass the 'Countering Foreign Interference Act' so they can feel safe living in their adopted home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
-
Man suffers second-degree burns in dumpster fire: CFD
The Calgary Fire Department says a man suffered burns to 25 per cent of his body in a dumpster fire in Bridgeland/Riverside.
-
Nanton, Alta., grain elevators awarded $5K in national competition
They didn't win the top prize, but a group fighting to preserve Nanton's three historic grain elevators did earn some money to help their cause.
Lethbridge
-
Heavy rain, strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across southern Alberta
As of Tuesday afternoon, between 21 and 31 millimetres of rain had fallen in the Lethbridge region since Monday evening.
-
Woman sought by Lethbridge police in gas station assault and robbery
A woman is being sought by Lethbridge police in connection with a robbery at a gas station that turned into an assault.
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects in 'street robbery'
Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the 'street robbery' of a senior last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan care home where elderly man was allegedly attacked suspended after inspection
A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.
-
'Every one of these boxes is full of people': Saskatoon city archive moving to permanent home
It’s a new beginning for some of Saskatoon’s oldest and most significant pieces of history.
-
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
Regina
-
Albert Street flood alert system causes confusion for commuters
On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.
-
'They deserve a home': Regina Humane Society struggles to keep up with dog intake
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is facing difficulties as the number of dogs in their care continue to increase.
-
Entertainment, mini donut eating contest and more coming to 2024 Queen City Ex
The countdown is now on for one Regina’s longest running events, the Queen City Ex (QCX).
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor to address potential Canucks viewing party
The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will face off at Rogers Arena Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
Vancouver police budget increased by nearly half a million dollars for beach booze pilot
The Vancouver Police Department has added another $450,000 to its financials, growing the department’s budget for this year to over $415 million.
-
B.C. court approves sale of Squamish-area ski resort development, despite government objections
Plans for a massive ski resort near Squamish, B.C., that have been in the works for more than two decades got a lifeline in the province's Supreme Court last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
-
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.
Toronto
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
-
These adults born in the '90s partnered with their parents to buy homes in Ontario
An Ontario woman said it would have been impossible to buy a house without her mother – an anecdote that animates the fact that over 17 per cent of Canadian homeowners born in the ‘90s own their property with their parents, according to a new report.
-
Security guard critically injured in shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
Montreal
-
Montreal to carry out annual warning siren test
The City of Montreal is slated to test out its annual warning siren test Wednesday.
-
Incendiary device thrown through window in Villeray
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary device was thrown through the window of a building in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
-
'Deeply disturbing' that Legault asked police to dismantle McGill encampment: opposition parties
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is facing criticism from opposition parties for asking police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment on the McGill University campus.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault against female he knows: SiRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
-
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
-
Emergency alert test scheduled Wednesday for all three Maritime provinces
Maritime residents may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and TVs Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Winnipeg serial killer who claims he was mentally ill
The trial of a man who admits he killed four women in Winnipeg is set to begin Wednesday, and a law professor says lawyers for Jeremy Skibicki have multiple hurdles to clear for a defence of mental illness.
-
'They've been increasing': Manitoba seeing an increase in number of ticks
This year's tick season is trending upward in Manitoba according to data and experts.
-
Encampment in support of Palestinians sets up on the University of Manitoba campus
Tuesday's downpour didn't stop demonstrators from setting up camp on the University of Manitoba campus.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP @ 11:30
COMING UP @ 11:30 Federal public service unions to announce next steps in fight against office mandates
Federal public service unions will be speaking out today to announce the next steps they'll be taking as they challenge the federal government's in-office mandate.
-
City of Ottawa will fly Israeli flag at City Hall on May 14 but won't hold flag raising ceremony
The flag of Israel will fly at Ottawa City Hall on May 14 to mark the country's Independence Day, but the City of Ottawa says it will not hold the customary flag-raising ceremony due to concerns about public safety.
-
Meet Kanata's newest lottery millionaires
A Kanata couple is Ottawa's newest millionaire, after winning a $5 million lottery jackpot. Donna Rathwell and Norman Hewitt won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot during the March 20 draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
-
Bracebridge OPP officer headed to trial on assault charges for incident caught on camera
Bracebridge OPP Const. Scott Anthony has hired Toronto defence lawyer Peter Brauti to defend him ahead of his assault case heading to trial.
-
North Bay city council chooses developer for new arena
After years of debate, North Bay city council has given the ‘green-light’ to a build a new multi-million dollar arena and recreation centre complex and has chosen a designer and builder.
Barrie
-
Caledon OPP investigate fatal crash
A fatal crash between a truck and car closed roads in Caledon Tuesday.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian
Around 9:50 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County paramedics and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 21.
-
Man arrested for breaking into Barrie senior's home in east end, police say
A 42-year-old man accused of breaking into a senior's home in the early morning hours on Tuesday faces charges.
Kitchener
-
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ history.
-
OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
-
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
London
-
Two Tuesday evening crashes being investigated by LPS
The first happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Adelaide Street north near Nelson Street. A second crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue.
-
Another arrest for London police officer currently suspended without pay
A London police officer was arrested while off duty on Tuesday, in relation to a criminal harassment investigation into repeated communication with a victim over email and phone.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian
Around 9:50 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County paramedics and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 21.
Windsor
-
'Serious puncture injuries' after assault in Wallaceburg: Police
A Wallaceburg woman is charged after police were called for a weapons investigation on Tuesday. Around 3:05 p.m. officers responded to Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg where they found a woman with "serious puncture injuries."
-
Police searching for Chatham youth reported missing
Chatham-Kent police are hoping the public can hep find a 15 year old reported missing. Chase Vantomme was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of James Street in Chatham.
-
Severe weather batters parts of Michigan
Severe storms have battered parts of the Midwest, unleashing a curtain of heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes in the region.