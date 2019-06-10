

The Edmonton Oilers announced another front office hire Monday morning.

Tom Anselmi was named as the new president of business operations and chief operating officer of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and ICE District.

Anselmi's hire will move Bob Nicholson to the hockey side. Nicholson will now be chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) sports teams, which include the Oilers, Edmonton Oil Kings and Bakersfield Condors.

“With Bob leading our hockey clubs and Tom leading our business operations we have a powerhouse combination as we continue to build an elite organization in all aspects of what we do,” said Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz in a release. “This is an exciting time for our company and the city, and we are full of optimism about the Edmonton Oilers and ICE District hitting full stride in the very near future.”

Ken Holland, the new Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager, will maintain full autonomy over hockey moves and report to Nicholson.

'Delighted to be here'

Anselmi will be responsible for OEG's day-to-day business operations, including facility management, programming of Rogers Place and ICE District, sales and marketing.

He resigned as president and CEO of the Ottawa Senators last February after one year with the team. Before that, he was president and COO with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment in Toronto for 17 years.

Anselmi told media he's "delighted" to be with the Oilers, who he said have the best player in the NHL and one of the best buildings "in the world."

"We've got to be the place where everybody wants to work in the NHL; we've got to be the place where everybody wants to play in the NHL," Anselmi said.

Nicholson has been with the Oilers since 2014, when he joined the franchise as vice chairman.