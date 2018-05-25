The Edmonton Oilers coaching staff is coming into place after General Manager Peter Chiarelli fired two assistants a month ago.

Glen Gulutzan, Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros will be Head Coach Todd McLellan’s new assistants on the Oilers bench.

Gulutzan and Yawney have extensive experience in the NHL. Most recently, Gulutzan coached the Calgary Flames for two seasons, but was fired this past April after the team failed to make the playoffs. His resume also includes two seasons as head coach of the Dallas Stars earlier this decade, and a season on the Vancouver Canucks as assistant head coach.

Yawney comes to Edmonton after five years as an assistant head coach for the Anaheim Ducks. He served as Chicago Blackhawks head coach from 2005-2007.

Viveiros, a St. Albert native, led the Swift Current Broncos to the WHL’s Memorial Cup. He spent two seasons as the team’s head coach, where he posted an 87-40-17 record.