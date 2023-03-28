Oilers hold off Coyotes 5-4; McDavid reaches 140 points
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:55 remaining and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Monday night.
Zack Hyman, Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who extended their points streak to seven (6-0-1). Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots.
“We’re walking out of this building with those two points, but there were moments where we can be better,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “But we found a way to win and that’s a good sign. They’re a good young skilled team.”
Connor McDavid picked up an assist for his 140th point of the season, becoming the first player to reach the mark since Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr both achieved it in 1995-96. The last Oilers player to do it was Wayne Gretzky in 1987-88.
Matias Maccelli and Barrett Hayton scored two goals each for the Coyotes, who lost their fifth straight overall and snapped their eight-game home points streak. Lawson Crouse had three assists and Karel Vejmelka finished with 24 saves.
Arizona coach Andre Tourigny, having seen his team complete a difficult stretch that saw two games in three days against defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado, said he will give them the day off Tuesday. The Coyotes don’t play again until Friday.
“It was a tough one, five games in seven days and (against) those kind of opponents,” Tourigny said. “They worked really hard and I’m really proud of them.”
Nugent-Hopkins' goal was his 34th of the season and came with Arizona's Clayton Keller in the penalty box for hooking. It was the Oilers' second power-play goal of the game.
The Oilers hadn't played yet in Mullett Arena, which seats only 5,000 and has been a tough place for opponents, especially recently.
“The rink's probably the same size, I would imagine,” Hyman said. “Just with the limited seating it's a college game obviously with the fans on top of you. It was a different experience. … It's a weird throwback environment.”
Edmonton entered Monday as the highest scoring team in the league with 286 goals. They showed why in the first period with three goals — one on a power play, one short-handed and one at even strength.
Arizona scored first, though, as Maccelli scored his ninth goal from the slot off Campbell's glove 3:50 into the game.
That didn’t last long as the Coyotes’ Nathan Smith was penalized for holding at 4:34. Just 6 seconds later, Hyman tied it up on a rebound for his 32nd. McDavid had his 80th assist of the season on the play.
Hayton put the Coyotes in front again with a power-play goal with 7:01 left in the period, exactly one minute after Edmonton’s Vincent Desharnais went to the penalty box for holding. But that advantage also went away quickly when Bouchard scored his fifth of the season, on a second-chance goal with 6:26 remaining after Nick Bjugstad drove to the net.
Despite McDavid being in the penalty box for hooking, the Oilers took their first lead on Nurse’s ninth goal at 18:11 when he and Kailer Yamamoto broke in on Vejmelka 2-on-1.
After five goals and six penalties in the first period, the second period just had one goal, when Draisaitl scored his 46th, beating Vejmelka from the faceoff circle to the goalie’s left with 5:28 remaining to push the Oilers' lead to 4-2.
The Coyotes, who have made a habit of rallying in the third period, did it again on Monday. Maccelli's 10th goal of the season 3:52 into the third period — assisted by Crouse and McBain as on the first goal — cut it to 4-3, and Hayton tied it up less than a minute later with his 17th goal with assists by Keller and Nick Schmaltz. But this time Arizona was unable to get the game into overtime.
“Proud of the fight we put up, but at the same time it’s frustrating," Hayton said.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while carrying out an arrest in the town of Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years.
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Walmart Canada CEO says retailer not trying to profit from inflation
Walmart Canada is not trying to profit from food inflation, president and CEO Gonzalo Gebara told a parliamentary committee studying the issue Monday evening.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Indigenous concert in Vancouver cancelled over questions about performer's identity claims
The Vancouver Park Board and Britannia Community Services Centre cancelled an event Sunday that had been advertised as part of an Indigenous concert series in Grandview Park.
71-year-old Canadian woman runs every single day for more than 1,000 days
It may seem improbable - even impossible to some - but each day for the last three years, a 71-year-old Toronto woman has laced up her shoes, put one foot in front of the other, and headed out for a run
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
From silicon to brain cells: How biology may hold the future of computers
As artificial intelligence software and advanced computers revolutionize modern technology, some researchers see a future where computer programmers leap from silicon to organic molecules.
5 things to know for Tuesday, March 28, 2023
A warning for consumers to expect to pay more next month for three key items, a reminder about COVID-19 booster shots, and police reveal what they know about a deadly shooting at a Nashville school. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower-income Canadians
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time "grocery rebate" for lower-income Canadians, CTV News has confirmed.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
Sask. goaltender who drove a car into a house suspended from junior hockey
A 20-year-old goaltender for the Humboldt Broncos was suspended indefinitely from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) following his arrest over the weekend.
-
RCMP say stolen cows were seized from a property near Saskatoon
Officers seized more than $25,000 worth of stolen cattle from a property near Saskatoon, according to RCMP.
Regina
-
Canada Border Services Agency reinstates regular hours at 10 Sask. ports of entry
As of Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating their regular hours of service at 39 land ports of entry and three air ports of entry (POE), including 10 Saskatchewan POEs.
-
Several kilograms of meth, fentanyl and cocaine seized by RCMP trafficking team in southern Sask.
A month's long investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP has led to one arrest and the seizure of several kilograms of narcotics in the village of Hodgeville.
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
Wanted Wentworth man may be armed: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County has obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man it says may be armed.
-
'All I want to know is where he is': Moncton-area woman pleads for help in finding missing brother
After nine days with no answers, a Moncton-area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, Brian Lewis.
Toronto
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
-
Premier Ford to hold press conference in Mississauga Tuesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a press conference in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario minister defends covering fewer eye exams for seniors
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending a move to reduce the frequency of eye exams for healthy seniors, saying Monday that changes to funding for optometry services involve "fine tuning" the coverage.
Montreal
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while carrying out an arrest in the town of Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years.
-
Police find 6th and 7th bodies inside site of Old Montreal fire
Police say they have found the sixth and seventh bodies inside a building in Old Montreal that burned down 11 days ago and do not expect find any more victims. With the death toll now expected to remain at seven, police said they can begin to focus their efforts on finding the cause of the deadly March 16 fire.
-
Quebec community mourns loss of nine-year-old girl killed in snow fort collapse
A small community west of Quebec City is mourning the loss of a nine-year-old girl who died after a snow fort collapsed. Provincial police (SQ) say it happened Sunday afternoon in the woods behind a rural home in Saint-Ubalde in the Portneuf RCM.
Ottawa
-
‘Nobody is looking for a handout’ for new Senators arena: Bettman
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it will be up to the new owners of the Senators to decide whether to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats or at another location in Ottawa.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Bettman: NHL to evaluate Pride nights in offseason after some players refuse to wear jerseys
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will evaluate its Pride nights in the offseason after several players have refused to wear Pride-themed jerseys this season.
Kitchener
-
Crash downs hydro lines, closes roadway in Centre Wellington
A collision in Centre Wellington downed hydro lines and closed a portion of a road on Tuesday.
-
Tax return delays possible if CRA workers strike
Thousands of Canada Revenue Agency workers are threatening strike action and it could cause a delay for Canadians trying to file their 2022 taxes.
-
Guelph, Ont. researchers links nitrate to heart health
Preventing heart failure and managing diabetes are the potential benefits of a new discovery by University of Guelph researchers.
Northern Ontario
-
Evidence against Sudbury murder suspect ‘overwhelming,’ Crown tells jury
The Crown prosecutor in Sudbury made his pitch to the jury Monday afternoon in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial, arguing evidence against him is “overwhelming.”
-
Here is why the defence says Wright should be found not guilty of 1998 Sudbury murder
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998 with the defence saying there is plenty of reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.
-
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
Winnipeg
-
W5 investigation reveals asbestos cement pipes beneath Winnipeggers' feet
A recent W5 investigation has found there are 721 kilometres of asbestos cement pipes in Winnipeg, and 25 per cent of the water main networks is also made of the material.
-
Calls for Winnipeg police board chair to step down over use of 'thin blue line' image
A police abolitionist group is calling on a Winnipeg city councillor to apologize and step down as police board chair after using what some consider to be a divisive symbol in a tweet earlier this month.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while carrying out an arrest in the town of Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years.
Vancouver
-
Planning for future of B.C. psychiatric hospital site quietly halted
A years-long planning process to determine the future of the Riverview psychiatric hospital grounds in B.C. was quietly halted at the start of this year, CTV News has learned.
-
Indigenous concert in Vancouver cancelled over questions about performer's identity claims
The Vancouver Park Board and Britannia Community Services Centre cancelled an event Sunday that had been advertised as part of an Indigenous concert series in Grandview Park.
-
Giant spider sculpture in East Vancouver may be saved
There is new hope that a giant spider sculpture in East Vancouver may be saved, but it won’t remain in the same location.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island councillor resigns after referring to mayor as 'Mr. Hitler'
A municipal councillor on Vancouver Island has resigned effective immediately after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a public council meeting.
-
'It was very devastating': Anniversary of tsunami in Port Alberni serves as warning
Monday marks the 59th anniversary of a devastating tsunami that crashed through a Vancouver Island community.
-
Police use beanbag shotgun during arrest in Victoria Inner Harbour
Victoria police say a person was arrested on Monday afternoon after police received a report of someone brandishing a knife near the Inner Harbour.