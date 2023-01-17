Oilers 'hopeful' Kane will play against Seattle; Yamamoto could miss weeks with injury
Evander Kane passed a strength test Tuesday morning and was cleared to play hockey again for the Edmonton Oilers, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug who confirmed with the player's agent.
Kane has been out since Nov. 8 when his wrist was cut "down to the bone" by a skate during a game in Tampa Bay.
He admitted Monday that his shooting is still not 100 per cent because the wrist is weaker than before. Still, Kane said he's ready to play and will have "no excuses" when he returns.
"He's a quick healer, if and when he's ready to play, he wants to be let out of that gate. I think he's sick of the weightroom and practicing. He's a hockey player, first and foremost, so he's chomping at the bit to get out there," head coach Jay Woodcroft said.
He answered questions from reporters before speaking to the team's medical staff and said everyone was "hopeful" that Kane would pass his test and be back Tuesday.
Woodcroft called his availability against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place a "game-time decision."
"He comes to the rink every day with juice. He comes to the rink with a passion for the game and his teammates. He's been travelling with us for quite some time because he likes being around our group and he provides energy," he said of Kane.
At noon, the Oilers announced that Kane had been activated from the injured list.
The big power forward, who is known to drop his gloves and fight, recorded 13 points in 14 games before the injury.
He joined the Oilers last season after his contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks and scored 35 goals in 58 regular season and playoff games.
"He brings a lot of elements to our team, on and off the ice. Yeah, we missed him obviously. [The injury was a] scary situation and glad he's doing good and put himself in a position to come back," captain Connor McDavid said Tuesday.
"He's big and strong and plays physical, plays a hard game and does a lot for our group."
Forward Kailer Yamamoto is hurt and is likely to miss more than just days, Woodcroft said.
The team added Yamamoto and defenceman Ryan Murray to the long-term injury list, which will help the Oilers fit Kane's contract into a tight team salary cap.
The Oilers have won three games in a row and are looking for revenge against the Kraken. Seattle scored five straight goals to come back and beat Edmonton 5-2 on Dec. 3.
The Oilers are 1-3-1 in their last five home games and have lost more than they've won at Rogers Place this year.
Woodcroft said that needs to change, starting tonight, if the team expects to climb in the standings and have success in the playoffs.
"Whether we play this in Seattle or Edmonton or Hudson Bay, it doesn't matter. We have to bring our level of execution and a level of intensity about us in order to beat this team," he said.
"They're directly in front of us in the standings. We understand that in order to make some headway here we have to start putting more and more games together."
Jack Cambell is expected to start in net for the fourth straight game. He won the last three in Anaheim, San Jose and Las Vegas.
The Oilers (24-18-3) are five points behind Seattle (26-13-4) and have played two more games than the Kraken. The puck drops shortly after 7 p.m. MT.
