Oilers host Los Angeles Kings on Monday in Game 1 of playoffs

The National Hockey League has confirmed the schedule for the first four Edmonton Oilers playoff games.

The Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings with home ice advantage at Rogers Place on Monday at 8 p.m. MT.

The Kings will stay in Edmonton for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The Oilers will travel to Los Angeles to play the Kings for Game 3 on April 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 will also be held in Los Angeles on April 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Games 5, 6, and 7 will be held on May 1, 3, and 5 if required.