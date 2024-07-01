Oilers ink Arvidsson to 2-year contract, re-sign Brown and Perry to 1-year deals
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$4-million contract, and also extended contracts for both Connor Brown and Corey Perry.
Arvidsson spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and had 52 goals and 71 assists in 161 games during that span.
The five-foot-10, 185-pound Swede had a goal and nine assists in a combined 11 playoff games against the Oilers this season and in 2023.
Arvidsson compiled 179 goals and 183 assists in 546 career NHL games, and 13 goals and 24 assists in 72 career playoff games.
Brown's deal worth $1M
The Oilers re-signed forward Brown for $1 million among the club's transactions announced Monday to kick off free agency.
The 30-year-old from Toronto had four goals and eight assists in 71 regular-season games for the Oilers, but shone in the post-season.
Brown had two goals and four assists in 19 playoff games and led the team in short-handed points with three.
He scored short-handed in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers, and became the third player in NHL history to record short-handed points in back-to-back Stanley Cup games.
Edmonton Oilers winger Connor Brown in action during Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)The six-foot, 185-pound forward was a key cog in Edmonton's stingy penalty-killing unit that allowed just four power-play goals for a 94.3 per cent success rate.
Brown signed as a free agent with Edmonton in July 2023. He'd missed most of the 2022-23 season with a knee injury.
He has a career 94 goals and 134 assists in 519 games with Toronto, Ottawa, Washington and Edmonton.
Perry re-signs for $1.4M
The Oilers announced Monday afternoon they'd re-signed winger Perry to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million, including incentives.
The 39-year-old Perry, a Stanley Cup champion in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks and a former Hart Trophy winner, has played 1,311 regular-season games and 215 in the playoffs over 19 NHL seasons.
He joined Edmonton as a free agent in January after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract two months before.
Perry played 19 playoff games for the Oilers, scoring a goal and two assists.
UFA defenceman joins Edmonton
Later Monday, Edmonton signed defenceman Josh Brown to a three-year deal with an annual average value of $1 million.
The six-foot-five, 220-pound right-shot defender had three goals and seven assists in 51 games for Arizona last season.
The 30-year-old from London, Ont., has 11 goals, 23 assists and 296 penalty minutes over 290 career NHL games with Florida, Ottawa, Boston and Arizona.
The Oilers also re-signed forward James Hamblin to a two-year, two-way contract and forward Noah Philp and defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer to one-year, two-way deals.
Each of the three contracts carry an annual average value of $775,000.
Edmonton Oilers winger James Hamblin in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 18, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)The five-foot-10, 185-pound Hamblin from Edmonton split this past season between the Oilers and their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.
Hamblin, 25, had two goals and an assist averaging eight minutes 51 minutes per game in 31 games for the Oilers between November and January.
The centre scored four goals and had four assists in 13 games upon his return to Bakersfield in January. Hamblin was sidelined with an injury in March.
The six-foot-three, 198-pound Philp returns to the Oilers after taking the 2023-24 season off from hockey. The 25-year-old from Canmore, Alta., originally signed with Edmonton in 2022 after scoring 20 goals and assisting on 18 others in 36 games at the University of Alberta. Philp had 19 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Bakersfield in 2022-23.
Hoefenmayer, six foot one and 204 pounds, had seven goals and 11 assists and went plus-6 in 47 games for Bakersfield this past season.
Before signing a one-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers last year, the 25-year-old spent parts of three seasons in the AHL with his hometown Toronto Marlies. Hoefenmayer was drafted in the fourth round, 108th overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in 2017.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
This smiling robot has a face covered in 'living' skin
The soft, pink blob stares at the camera with glassy eyes — before pulling its face into a dimpled smile.
Judge calls Jeffrey Epstein 'most infamous pedophile in American history' as he releases transcripts
A Florida judge released Monday afternoon the transcripts of a 2006 grand jury investigation that looked into sex trafficking and rape allegations made against the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Woman faces charge of trying to smuggle turtles across Vermont lake to Canada by kayak
A woman from China has been arrested at a Vermont lake bordering Quebec for trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, into Canada by kayak, according to Border Patrol agents.
You might live to be 100 years old. But will you be able to afford it?
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
Canada Day festivities attract hundreds at ceremonies, parties across the country
The Maple Leaf is flying on lampposts, flagpoles and patios across the country as cities from coast to coast welcome thousands of revellers for Canada Day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MDT
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MDT Calgary crews working to stabilize water system in final step toward service restoration
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
-
Sunday storm causes flash flooding in N.W. Calgary neighbourhood
Some parts of northwest Calgary experienced a flash flood on Sunday night, flooding basements and stranding a vehicle.
-
OPINION
OPINION Calgary mayor and council approval continues to slide
Our semi-annual Calgary municipal survey, conducted in mid-June this year, did not bring good news for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and many of her council. Indeed, from a public opinion perspective, their path over the past three years has been a rocky, downward journey.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
-
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
-
Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
Regina
-
WestJet mechanics strike ends, travellers in Sask. still experiencing disruptions
Following a tumultuous 48 hours for those relying on air travel over the Canada Day weekend, WestJet is now steadily restoring flights across the country.
-
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
Vancouver
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
-
Metro Vancouver Canada Day events: Several celebrations to check out this weekend
The Canada Day long weekend brings with it a host of celebrations, large and small, across Metro Vancouver. Here's a list of events to check out.
Vancouver Island
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
-
In his own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Nearly 1,300 Quebec families still looking for a home on Moving Day
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
-
Canada Day fireworks: Montreal's Old Port to light up the skies tonight
It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday. Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.
-
Minister to assess damage after 5 fishing boats destroyed by fire in Quebec's Magdalen Islands
Federal fisheries minister Diane Lebouthillier was scheduled to visit the Magdalen Islands' Grande-Entrée wharf Monday after five fishing boats were destroyed by a fire.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Moncton
One person had died after being struck by a train in downtown Moncton, according to RCMP.
-
50-year-old Halifax church hall coming down at end of summer, forcing daycare, non-profit to move
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Winnipeg
-
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
-
Fire destroys Logan Avenue building
A commercial building on Logan Avenue has been reduced to rubble after a fire tore through the structure Sunday evening.
-
Comrie returns, four Jets depart on first day of NHL free agency
A familiar face is returning to the Winnipeg Jets crease for the next two seasons.
Ottawa
-
In his own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
-
Here's what's happening in Ottawa on Canada Day
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Northern Ontario
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Official says security cam photo taken in northern Ont. appears to be a cougar
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
-
Northern Ont. teen facing impaired driving charges
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
Barrie
-
Fire at Simcoe Hotel under investigation
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
-
How Barrie is celebrating Canada Day
The City of Barrie has a full day of programming for the July 1st festivities.
-
Colts players drafted by Utah, Vancouver Canucks
Two Barrie Colts stars were drafted by NHL teams this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kitchener
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
London
-
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport (LIA) remains dark.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in region, fireworks to come
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.