EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones confirmed Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

Jones told media he returned from Dallas, Texas well ahead of training camp when he found out he had the coronavirus.

"I had no symptoms," Jones said. "I was asymptomatic and I did my two-week isolation, kind of stayed away from everyone."

Jones, who doesn't know how he got the virus, joined training camp last Monday.

The Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to face the Calgary Flames on July 28 before the season resumes Aug. 1.