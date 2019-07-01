The Edmonton Oilers wasted no time getting in on the NHL Free Agent action on Monday, signing veteran goaltender Mike Smith and resigning defenceman Alex Chiasson.

As originally reported by TSN’s Frank Seravelli on Sunday, the Oilers bought out the contract defenceman Andrej Sekera, who signed a one-year $1.5-million dollar deal with the Dallas Stars, to free up cap space.

Smith's signing was made official Monday morning: a one-year deal, the financial terms of which were unknown as of Monday midday. The move is considered essentially a spot swap, as Smith is leaving the Calgary Flames where former Oilers net minder, Cam Talbot, signed. Smith is coming off a difficult season in Calgary, where he appeared in 42 games and sported a save percentage of .898.

Chiasson was the second signing announced by Edmonton on the day. His deal is for two years, worth $4.3 million. Chiasson finished fourth in team scoring in 2018-19, with a career high of 22 goals.

The Oilers also added forward Markus Granlund. The 26-year-old centre registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 77 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2018-19.

A fourth player, forward Thomas Jurco, signed a one-year deal worth $750,000 with the team. He hasn’t played an NHL game since 2017-18, when he registered 10 points in 29 games, and spent last season in the AHL, where he had 27 points in time split between the Springfield Thunderbirds and Charlotte Checkers.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.