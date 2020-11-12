EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation dropped the puck on its annual fundraiser in honour of Dave Semenko on Thursday.

Dave’s Drive collects used sports equipment and money for Sport Central, helping disadvantaged children in the Edmonton area get what they need to participate in sports.

The third annual campaign begins Friday and ends on Nov. 27.

Semenko, who wore number 27 for the Oilers, died of cancer in 2017.

“Dave Semenko made sure his teammates could play and enjoy the game. In his spirit, fans can do the same for kids who dream of playing but can’t afford the gear,” executive director Sheldon Oleksyn said in a written release.

To kick off the 2020 campaign, the Edmonton Oilers Alumni donated 1,200 pieces of new youth hockey equipment.

But official ambassador Kevin Lowe reminded donors and families that the non-profit covers many sports.

“Although parents maybe at times would be concerned about registered sport, there's lots of other things that you can get equipment wise at Sport Central, like cross country skis for instance,” Lowe said. “Kids and sports don't stop even with a pandemic.”

Donations can be dropped off at dozens of locations in the Edmonton area. Monetary donations can be made online or by phone.

Volunteer time is also appreciated.

Sport Central has helped 160,000 children since it was formed in 1991.