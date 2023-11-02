Oilers look to build on victory in meeting with Stars
Stringing together wins on the young season has not been easy for the Edmonton Oilers.
The same can't be said for the surging Dallas Stars.
Looking to build on just their second victory, the Oilers try to cool off the visiting Stars on Thursday night.
To say Edmonton's 2-5-1 start is a major disappointment would be a severe understatement. The Oilers have been outscored 32-22 overall and totaled just five goals while going 0-2-1 on their home ice.
However, the Oilers harbor some collective confidence following Sunday's needed 5-2 victory over rival Calgary in the Heritage Classic at Edmonton's outdoor Commonwealth Stadium. With superstar Connor McDavid back from injury, and a combined two goals with five assists from Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers prevailed to snap an 0-3-1 rut.
"For the team to get two points was important for us," Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. "Something to build on.
"We've had some good practices here (since the Heritage Classic), and we're gonna be ready for a really good hockey team that's gonna walk into our building (Thursday) night."
Sunday marked just the second time Edmonton yielded fewer than three goals in a game -- their two wins. The Oilers' Stuart Skinner stopped 24 of 26 shots after allowing 14 goals in his first four outings of 2023-24. Meanwhile, Jack Campbell has a 4.35 goals-against average in losing three of his four starts this season.
McDavid notched an assist against the Flames, running his point streak to open the season to six games (nine points). He has 11 goals and 17 assists in 18 career games versus Dallas.
Draisaitl, meanwhile, has a team-leading 13 points. He's totaled six goals with 16 assists in 21 games against the Stars, who lost two of three versus Edmonton last season.
However, Dallas sits 6-1-1 early in the season. The Stars have totaled 25 goals, earned seven of a possible eight points on the road and are brimming with confidence. Jamie Benn had a goal with an assist and Roope Hintz posted two assists during Wednesday's 4-3 victory at Calgary.
"We want to keep building," Dallas' Matt Duchene, who has a point in four straight games, told the Stars' official website.
"Next game. We can't think about how good we were (the last game), we've got to get right back on it and try to replicate it."
Hintz has totaled four of his eight points this season in the last two games. He has four goals and five assists during his last six games versus Edmonton.
Benn also has totaled four points in the last two games. He's recorded 40 points in 40 career games against the Oilers.
Dallas' Jake Oettinger was brilliant in making 43 saves on Wednesday to improve to 5-0-1 with a .939 save percentage.
However, backup Scott Wedgewood, who has allowed seven goals on 63 shots in splitting his two starts this season, could be in the Stars' net during this back-to-back scenario.
--Field Level Media
