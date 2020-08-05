EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers came out guns blazing against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 — and they'll look to be just as engaged Wednesday night.

The best-of-5 series is tied 1-1 following dominant performances by each team since the NHL came back on Saturday.

"Game 1 we came out, we fell behind 4-1 early. When you're chasing a game, doesn't matter who you are, you don’t look like as good a team," said Oilers Head Coach Dave Tippett.

"Last night, we had purpose the whole game," he said Tuesday after the Oilers defeated the Blackhawks 6-3. "We never trailed in the game...we stayed with the process."

The bulk of the credit goes to McDavid after he scored just seconds into the game and finished with a hat trick.

"When your captain does the rest of your team, that's your leader, you can follow suit," Tippett said.

"Last night Connor was the guy to do that for us. Right from the drop of the puck he was engaged, he gets that early goal…when you have a player like that…it's an inspiration for the team."

Puck drop for Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m. at Rogers Place.