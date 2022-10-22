Oilers look to shed October blues against St. Louis

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island