Oilers looking to 'clean it up' following big mistakes, 7-4 loss in Toronto

A disastrous six minutes, where the Edmonton Oilers allowed four goals to Toronto during the second period on Saturday night, was a "learning moment" for the team.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said Tuesday he's spent the last couple of days talking to his players about how to "stem the tide" the next time the team is in trouble.

"Certainly in that game we felt we were the authors of a lot of the misfortune in that second period," he told reporters.

"There's areas of our game where we can clean it up a little bit and certainly taking care of the puck, with some of our younger players, is an area [of focus] for us."

The Oilers were up 3-1 until Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner intercepted a Ryan McLeod pass and scored, starting a wave of Toronto goals.

Rookie defenceman Vincent Desharnais also gave the puck away, leading to a William Nylander score.

Captain Connor McDavid said the Oilers "had control of the game" before that.

"We put a few pucks on their sticks and they got skill and it makes you pay. It's a good lesson about momentum in a game and finding a way to stop the bleeding, which obviously we didn't do," he said Tuesday.

After the game, McLeod and Desharnais did not come out to answer questions from reporters who requested them. Veteran players met the media instead.

Woodcroft said he didn't know that had happened until he got on the plane to head home but felt his team was "trying to protect some younger people."

"We're human beings here too. We've played a lot of games in a tight timeframe, sometimes when you are deep into that type of schedule you see some fatigue errors," the coach said.

"If we're to get to where we want to get to, we're going to have to manage those moments better than we did in Toronto."

The Oilers will try to move on from that loss with home games against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday and the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

The Oilers beat the Sens 6-3 on Feb. 11 in their only matchup so far this year. Edmonton is 1-1 against Dallas this season.

The Oilers are 6-4 in their last 10 games and eight points out of first place in the Pacific Division.

"The word we keep going back to is consistency. That's what we've been trying to find all year," McDavid said.

"And we've had good stretches with it and we've had stretches like this where we've been up and down. Obviously gotta get back to our game here tonight."

The Oilers face off against the Senators at Rogers Place shortly after 7 p.m. MT.