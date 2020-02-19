EDMONTON -- Going up against the best team in the league missing numerous key players like Connor McDavid, Zack Kassian and James Neal while having to depend on a slew of call-ups from Bakersfield, The Oilers came close to pulling off a massive upset, but fell short in overtime losing 2-1 to the Boston Bruins.

The Oilers were holding their own until the halfway point of the period, when Brad Marchand hit Patrice Bergeron for a partial break up the middle, and with a quick deke, he beat Mike Smith while landing in the net himself.

The Oilers found more of a groove in the second, creating several opportunities and evening the shot scale over a couple of powerplays, and managed to keep the Bruins from scoring while killing a couple of penalties of their own. But Edmonton could not solve Tuukka Rask who turned away all 19 shots he faced through two periods.

But the Oilers would finally breakthrough in the third, on the powerplay. With traffic in front of Rask, Ethan Bear unloaded a slapshot, that went off Sam Gagne and in to tie the game at one, less than four minutes into the frame.

The pressure seemed to mount on the Bruins as they took some bad penalties in the second half of the third, including a roughing call on Joakim Nordstrom who seemed to be seeking retribution for being subject of a clean his moments earlier.

While the Oilers didn’t score on the play, they had s golden chance when David Pastrnak took a tripping penalty with just 2:30 to play in a tie game. But the Oilers could not capitalize on the opportunity.

And Pastrnak would make them pay for the missed opportunity. After Darnell Nurse couldn’t get a good shot off, the Bruins turned the other way sending Pastrnak on a breakaway and he beat Smith fivehole for the 2-1 win.