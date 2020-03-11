EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets was secondary to the uncertainty surrounding the rest of the NHL season in light of heightened concerns with the spread of the COVID-19.

The game had all the elements of a playoff matchup. Highlight reel plays, desperation, physicality and some great saves. But it was all overshadowed by growing concerns with COVID-19 and whether this would be the last game of the season.

Multiple reports came out during the first period of the NBA announcing the suspension of the remainder of its season because a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus just moments before his team was to tip-off in Oklahoma City.



In the second period, the NHL released a statement saying it would have more information the next day.



The game itself was as entertaining as they come. The Jets, fighting for their playoff lives got contributions from its best players, goals from Blake Wheeler, Patrick Laine and Kyle Connor, while many Connor Hellebuyck’s 36 saves for the win.



The Oilers had a great effort as well, highlighted by Edmonton’s own Tyler Ennis’ first goal as an Oiler at Rogers Place and a classic Connor McDavid tally in his return after missing a game due to illness. The game was fast and had plenty of opportunities, but all of it overshadowed by an uncertain future.



And after the game, speculation about what the NHL will decide dominated the conversation.



“It’s weird,” Ennis told reporters when asked about the prospect of a suspended season.



“It’s unpredictable and it’s unfortunate,” Ennis continued. “The health of the public is obviously more important, it’s frustrating but we’re going to leave it up to the doctors and I think we’ll be briefed tomorrow on it.”



“We’ll wait and see what the decision is,” McDavid said, “and we’ll cross that bridge if and when it happens.”



Tippett said the team caught wind of the NBA’s decision during the intermission and has a brief conversation about it after the game. He said the looming decision from the league is unlike anything he’s felt before in his career as a player and coach in the NHL.



“Your feelings are a little bit of bewilderment,” Tippett said. “You understand that this is a world health crisis, but we’ve never gone through anything like this, nothing that has affected the game like this.”



While the rumour mill continues to turn, Tippett says all the team can do is show up for practice tomorrow and be ready to follow whatever directive the NHL is to announce.



“There is a health crisis in the world, you deal with that, but how it affects you personally and how it affects your team; we still have to find that out."

The Oilers currently sit three points back of the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights and are scheduled to play the New York Islanders at home on Friday. Whether that game goes ahead, and whether fans will be permitted inside Rogers Place to watch, won’t be known until the NHL delivers its decision on Thursday.