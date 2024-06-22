Oilers making it to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final partly product of 'belief'
They were written off a little more than a week ago.
Now, against long odds, the Edmonton Oilers will be playing for the Stanley Cup in a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Monday in Florida.
How the National Hockey League's Western representative in the championship final got to this point following Friday's 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in front of a rabid home crowd is looking like the stuff of legend.
Just nine days ago, the Oilers faced elimination after losing the first three games of the best-of-seven final round playoff series. With Friday's win, they're the 10th team in NHL history to come back to tie a best-of-seven playoff series after being down three games to none.
Four times has a team completed such a comeback to win a series in seven games, just one of them — in 1942 by the Toronto Maple Leafs — in a Stanley Cup Final.
While the Oilers acknowledged the accomplishment of reaching Game 7, players who talked afterwards quickly pointed out there's still one 60-minute session to go.
"It's a great story, but you need to finish it," Oilers forward Zach Hyman said after the game.
"Everybody will forget if you don't finish it. That's the key. Everybody remembers the winners. It's great to give (Oilers fans) a moment like that, but I think they're waiting for a bigger moment."
Indeed, fans at Rogers Place voiced that desire soon after Darnell Nurse scored an empty-net goal to finish the scoring in Game 6, chanting 'We want the Cup' as time ticked away at the end of the third period.
Edmonton Oilers players celebrate an empty net goal against the Florida Panthers during third period Game 6 action of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on June 21, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, who set up Warren Foegele's first-period goal to open the scoring in Game 6, said coming back in the Cup Final has "been a hell of a story" but that "at the end of the day, we play to win."
"(Game 7) is going to be the hardest game for us," Draisaitl said post-game.
"They're going to come out hard. They're going to play at home. We have to bring our game again. I'm just really proud of the way we gave ourselves a chance."
Both goalie Stuart Skinner and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the team's longest-tenured player, say belief in themselves has helped propel the Oilers to this ultimate point of the playoffs and season.
Skinner said the players have had a "strong feeling of belief ... for a long time."
"No matter what situation that we put ourselves in, we always do have that belief," said Skinner, who'd suggested before Game 4 if any team could come back from a 0-3 deficit, "it's the Oil."
"Me saying that felt very just normal. I really do believe in this group. I'm sticking to those words."
Nugent-Hopkins said in the dressing room after Game 6 it would've been "easy to fold" after losing the first three games to the Panthers but that belief has played a factor in the turnaround.
"We've truly believed in each other this whole season and throughout the whole playoffs," said Nugent-Hopkins, the versatile forward in his 13th season with Edmonton after the team took him first overall in the 2011 draft.
"You're in the Stanley Cup final. It's a lot of fun. This is what we play for, so nobody's going to give up, nobody's going to turn on each other. We've shown that belief and the character that we have in this group."
Head coach Kris Knoblauch said while the Oilers coming back to force a final game two days from now in Sunrise, Fla., "surprised a lot of people," it didn't astonish "anybody in the room."
"We felt that we could do this," Knoblauch said, referring to the Oilers' regular-season winning streaks, including an eight-game run in late November/early December followed closely by a 16-game heater in December and January.
"We're just playing (with our) backs up against the wall. We've been written off many times throughout the season, so we've been a pretty loose group.
"It's nice to be around this team because I think they're having the time of their lives right now, not only because we're going to Game 7, I think we were having a great time when we were down three games."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
Allergic to penicillin? You might want to get that checked
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
North Bay residents express concerns over PFAS in municipal water drinking supply
The City of North Bay, along with the Department of National Defence, Ministry of the Environment and North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit held information sessions late Thursday afternoon and evening to update the public on PFAS at the Jack Garland Airport.
'Anxious about the future': Some job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area struggling to find work amid high unemployment rate
Hundreds of thousands of people in Toronto are either unemployed or underemployed. CTV News Toronto spoke with job seekers in the Toronto area who were looking for work amid the relatively high unemployment rate. Here are a few of those conversations, as well as advice from experts on how to improve your chances of landing a full-time job.
Catholic church in Halifax ordered to immediately close over safety concerns
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
Presidential debate important moment to demonstrate 'the way our democracy works': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says Thursday's presidential election between incumbent Democrat Joe Biden and his Republican rival former president Donald Trump will be 'an important moment in demonstrating the way our democracy works.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Naheed Nenshi wins NDP leadership race
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
-
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
Water main repairs still on schedule as Calgary continues to conserve water: Gondek
Calgarians continue to conserve water but the mayor wants city residents to try to do a little bit better.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
-
Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final gets the big screen treatment in Lethbridge
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man dies after car hit him on electric scooter
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon 'Rock Your Roots' Walk breaks personal record with thousands attendees
A sea of orange stretched as far as the eye could see along Saskatoon's riverfront as a record-breaking 5,000-plus people took part in the 'Rock Your Roots' Walk on Friday.
Regina
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
-
Vehicle fire on roof of Regina parkade sparks investigation
Investigation is underway after fire crews discovered two vehicles burning on the roof of a parkade in downtown Regina on Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Capilano University campuses to remain closed over the weekend amid 'threat of violence'
Capilano University's North Vancouver campuses remained closed Saturday, as a police investigation into "a threat of violence against a student on campus" remained ongoing.
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
'People and vehicles' shot with BB gun in Port Moody, police say
Police in Port Moody say they're investigating reports of "people and vehicles struck by BB gun pellets" in the city Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
-
'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
Toronto
-
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto: Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA this afternoon with Environment Canada warning of torrential downpours and a risk of tornadoes.
-
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment in Montreal's Victoria Square
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters has set up an encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
-
Renting in Montreal: fed up tenants feel they're being overcharged
The housing crisis means many tenants feel they are being overcharged for rent since apartments are in such high demand. A few banded together to make their voices heard but are fearful that speaking out could lead to eviction.
-
Accessibility advocates fear possible delay in adding more elevators in Montreal's Metro stations
Disability advocates are warning that plans to make the Metro more accessible may be delayed or dropped altogether as they feel caught in the middle of a funding battle between Quebec and the STM.
Atlantic
-
Man, 71, dies following stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
-
N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
-
Mock communications disaster puts skills to the test
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
Winnipeg
-
Three arrested in two separate homicide investigations: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
New tennis courts coming to southwest Winnipeg park
Southwest Winnipeg will soon have two new tennis courts for people to enjoy.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man seriously injured following collision while racing on Highway 417
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa Saturday
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.
-
No injuries reported after car drives into Nepean home
Firefighters were called after a car drove into a home in Ottawa's west-end, causing serious damage on Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch in effect for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
-
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
-
Four charged after drugs seized at Orillia residence
Four individuals have been charged with trafficking-related offences after a search warrant led to the seizing of drugs at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
-
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
-
Strawberries and teddy bears come together for festival at Wellington County museum
Teddy bears and strawberries shared the spotlight at a special Elora event.
London
-
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
-
Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Windsor
-
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
-
Chimczuk Museum uncorks Windsor’s whisky history with Beyond the Barrel exhibit
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
-
UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn visits Lakeshore to train students at Hybrid Training Academy
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.