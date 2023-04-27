Oilers making Kings pay for taking penalties in first-round series
It's hard to believe the Edmonton Oilers power play could get even better after a record-setting regular season.
But it has.
The Los Angeles Kings go into Saturday's Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Oilers with one goal in mind - staving off elimination. But, to do that, they'll need to stop going to the penalty box, or find a way to stop the Oilers' juggernaut of a power play.
The Oilers, who had an NHL all-time best 32.4 success rate with the man advantage during the regular season, have clicked on eight of 14 chances so far this series.
The irony is that, over the course of regular season meetings, the Kings killed off 11 of 13 short-handed situations. Against a power play like the Oilers possess, those were gaudy numbers.
“They had some success against us in the regular season,” said the NHL's top scorer, Connor McDavid. “They work us hard. But, the strength of our power play is winning battles. It always has been. It's not structure, it's not anything fancy, although it may look fancy.”
The Kings led the series after three games, but now trail 3-2.
Power-play goals have turned Games 4 and 5 on their ears. In Game 4, down 3-0 in Los Angeles, Evan Bouchard got a power-play marker early in the second period to spark the comeback that led to a 5-4 Oilers win. It wasn't just that Bouchard scored; it's that the goal changed the momentum of the game.
In Game 5, a 6-3 win for Edmonton, the Oilers went 2-for-3 on the power play.
The first goal of that game came after Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the first power-play unit went off the ice. It felt like the Kings breathed a collective sigh of relief, let their guard down and were burned by the second unit as an Evander Kane wrister found the net.
After the Kings clawed back to make it a 3-2 game, the Oilers power play not only scored - with a Bouchard point shot deflecting off Zach Hyman's face - it gave the home side a massive momentum boost, and the score snowballed from there.
“I didn't know who it hit, I didn't know where it hit,” said Bouchard. “Luckily, it didn't catch him in too bad of a spot.”
The short-handed situation the Kings were able to kill off came late in the game with Edmonton up by three goals. The Oilers were focused on running seconds off the clock.
“A couple of errant plays, a penalty that we certainly didn't need, and they were able to score a couple of goals,” said Kings forward Anze Kopitar. “But, coming in at 3-2, it felt like it was anybody's game.”
Both Kopitar and coach Todd McLellan were curt in their answers when asked if the Oilers power play can be stopped.
Kopitar said the Kings simply can't take penalties.
“We knew that going in,” he said.
“We'll try and adjust,” is what McLellan added about his team's penalty kill.
McDavid says the Oilers will be ready for any tweaks the Kings make.
“I suspect they're just going to ramp up their effort level, their pressure,” he said. “That's what they did in the regular season. I would suspect that it would go up.
“With that being said, it's nothing we haven't faced before. We know it's going to be difficult, they're not just going to try and let us score.”
In Game 5, the Kings had one of the penalty killers apply more pressure on Bouchard, but the Oilers have so many set plays and weapons that they can cycle through.
Draisaitl scored many of his 32 regular-season power-play goals on one-timers from the side of the net. McDavid can set up behind the net or make a speed burst to the front. Hyman sets up in front of the net for garbage. They have made many good penalty killers chase shadows.
When the Oilers traded Tyson Barrie to Nashville at the trade deadline for Mattias Ekholm, there were questions about what it would do to the Oilers' vaunted power play. Could Bouchard graduate successfully to the role of power-play quarterback?
The answer has been a resounding yes. If anything, the power play has improved. Bouchard has a heavier shot from the point - the “Bouch Bomb” - and a nasty wrister, as well. He has eight points through the first five playoff games - seven of them on the power play.
“I guess there was (pressure on me) a little bit,” said Bouchard. “But, you try not to think of it that way, you think of it more as an opportunity than pressure.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Senate, to become law
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 has passed the Senate and will become law.
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after jewelry stolen from house evacuated during Marlborough explosion
Calgary police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a house evacuated after a large explosion in Marlborough last month.
-
Wife of a Calgary sergeant killed tells court their son will never know his dad
The wife of the Calgary police officer killed after being dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing that her husband's death was no accident.
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
Sask. government may release details of investigation into Prince Albert police
Provincial policing Minister Christine Tell said on Wednesday her ministry is considering releasing the details of an investigation into the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
Regina
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
Atlantic
-
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Federal minister says strike hampering enforcement of baby eel fishery closure
The public service strike has made it difficult for Ottawa to enforce conservation rules for the highly contentious and lucrative baby eel fishery, according to MP Sean Fraser.
-
P.E.I. electric school buses to be used as mobile batteries during natural disasters
Prince Edward Island is becoming the first province in the country to use its newly-electrified school bus fleet as mobile emergency batteries during natural disasters, like post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
-
Police investigating reports Ontario man ran website selling chemical used in recent U.K. suicides
Police are investigating reports that a Toronto area man has been operating a website selling a lethal, but legal, poison reportedly used in a number of suicides, including the 2022 death of a 22-year-old university student in Scotland.
-
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
-
Lawyer who tried to sue Ontario 'sugar baby' for $229M suspended for misconduct
The Law Society of Ontario has suspended the license of a lawyer who filed an unsuccessful $229 million lawsuit against his former 'sugar baby,' finding his role in the civil action to constitute professional misconduct.
Montreal
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
-
After son's death, Quebec mother raises awareness about organ donation
A Quebec mother who lost her 11-year-old son to a rare condition hopes to encourage parents to have important conversations about organ and tissue donation.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Ottawa Bylaw issues $615 fines for tables, tents at PSAC picket lines
Bylaw Services officers issued $615 tickets to striking federal workers for setting up tables and tents on city property during the ongoing Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Kitchener
-
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
-
Ont. maintenance man caught on camera committing indecent act in client's bedroom: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a maintenance person who they say was caught on camera lying on a client’s bed and undoing his pants.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
-
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation
Northbound traffic is slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attend to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.
Winnipeg
-
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
-
PSAC strike’s impact on Passport Canada could spoil Manitoba man’s trip to Stanley Cup Finals
A lucky Manitoban has won a hockey fan's trip of a lifetime to the Stanley Cup Finals, but one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history could prevent him from going.
-
Winnipeg police find body while responding to suspicious fire
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found when officers responded to a fire in the city’s Point Douglas area.
Vancouver
-
B.C. senior loses $7.5M after falling victim to 'elaborate fraud,' RCMP say
A B.C. senior was defrauded of $7.5 million in a months-long cryptocurrency scam, according to authorities.
-
New BC Housing CEO selected after previous executive resigned
BC Housing officially has a new CEO after the former leader stepped down last year due to a lack of confidence in his abilities for the role.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for sex offender missing from Surrey halfway house: RCMP
Mounties are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot a sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Surrey on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police order lockdown at Colwood school
The Sooke School District is warning families that a French immersion school is currently under a lockdown procedure Thursday afternoon.
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
New BC Housing CEO selected after previous executive resigned
BC Housing officially has a new CEO after the former leader stepped down last year due to a lack of confidence in his abilities for the role.