Oilers Mega 50-50 going to support first responders

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road and raising money for first responders and their families.

The current Mega 50-50 will help support programs and services for paramedics, police, firefighters, nurses and other front line workers and their families.

It’s a collaboration between the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, Wounded Warriors Canada and Operation Frontline Impact.

“It’s a subject that’s near and dear to all first responders’ hearts,” said former Oilers defenceman Chris Joseph, who now works as a firefighter.

He says first responders and front line workers see people in the worst moments of their lives, and that it wears a person down over time.

“We see stuff on a daily basis that people don’t normally see,” he added. “And then one day you get to a point where one little straw breaks the camel’s back and for whatever reason you’re struggling now.

“So I think that’s kind of the first responder’s reality.”

He said programs like Wounded Warriors help by offering programs and services for the whole family.

And the Oilers’ 50-50 is a great way to raise cash, he added.

“We know that the Oilers’ 50-50 is always massive,” he said. “It’s unreal. Calgary doesn’t even come nearly as close. . . For some reason, we love our 50/50 up here in Edmonton.”

The jackpot currently sits at more than $375,000 and is expected to rise. Tickets can be purchased here until March 16.

The Oilers head to Toronto on Saturday to take on the Maple Leafs.