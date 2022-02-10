Oilers name Jay Woodcroft as new head coach after firing Dave Tippett

The Edmonton Oilers have named Jay Woodcroft as the team’s new head coach after firing Dave Tippett, as well as associate coach Jim Playfair, from their roles on Thursday.

The changes come a day after the Oilers lost 4-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks. TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported the news on Thursday morning.

Team general manager, Ken Holland, is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Tippett was in his third season as the team’s coach. The Oilers won just one of eight playoff games under his tenure.

Playfair, a former Oilers draft pick, had been with the team as assistant coach since June of 2019.

Woodcroft joins the Oilers after coaching the club’s American Hockey League farm team, the Bakersfield Condors, since 2018.

He has previously worked as an assistant coach for seven seasons with the San Jose Sharks as well as three seasons with the Oilers.

Former Oilers defenceman Dave Manson, an assistant coach in Bakersfield, will step into a similar role in Edmonton.

The team’s record stands at 23-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division and five points back of the Calgary Flames for the final playoff spot in the western conference.